Camila Vallejo Celebrates CNTV’s Approval of Gender Violence Campaign After Initial Rejection

Original article: “Estamos contentas”: Camila Vallejo celebra que el CNTV rectifique y apruebe campaña contra la violencia de género

In a significant turnaround welcomed by the government, the National Television Council (CNTV) has rectified its initial decision and approved the airing of the campaign regarding the Comprehensive Law Against Violence Towards Women, titled: «A Law in the Name of All.» This follows their prior rejection last week, citing that it was not appropriate within the current electoral context.

The decision was adopted during an extraordinary session of the council, with 9 out of 11 members in favor, allowing the audiovisual material to begin airing immediately across all free-to-air television channels.

Vallejo: «We are happy that the CNTV has taken our request into consideration»

The government’s spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, expressed her satisfaction that the CNTV resolved to approve the airing of the spot following a reconsideration request submitted from La Moneda.

«Obviously, today we are happy that the CNTV has reconsidered our previous request and reversed its decision because it seems right to us,» she stated.

The secretary of state recalled the initial refusal of the autonomous body, which she described as both regrettable and incomprehensible. «For us, as the General Secretariat of Government, it was not only unfortunate but also incomprehensible that the CNTV rejected our request to broadcast this campaign of public interest called ‘A Law in the Name of All,'» Vallejo emphasized.

«And not just because today, November 25, we commemorate another International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, but because it is a campaign aimed at disseminating a law that is in force, a Republic law that is the Comprehensive Law to prevent, punish, and eradicate all forms of violence against women,» she underscored.

The Importance of the Campaign and the Law

In her statements, Minister Vallejo highlighted the fundamental importance of raising awareness about the Comprehensive Law Against Violence Towards Women. She noted that it took three administrations to bring this legislation into effect and emphasized that today it is «one of the key tools the State of Chile has to provide legal assistance, support, and various rights and guarantees to women.»

In this context, she reiterated the necessity for the message to reach as many people as possible. «Therefore, it was key and essential for the campaign to be disseminated not only through social media but also through open television to reach more corners of our territory,» she asserted.

In a message shared on her social media, the state secretary reaffirmed La Moneda’s support for the CNTV council’s reversal.

«We believe it is correct that the CNTV has reversed its decision not to allow the broadcast of our national campaign ‘A Law in the Name of All,'» she expressed in statements captured by

She stated, «This campaign seeks to inform about the new tools of the Comprehensive Law for the prevention, punishment, and eradication of violence against women.»

We believe it is correct that the @CNTV has reversed its decision not to allow the broadcast of our national campaign A Law in the Name of All. On the occasion of a new 24/11, this campaign aims to inform about the new tools of the Comprehensive Law for prevention,… — Camila Vallejo Dowling (@camila_vallejo) November 25, 2025

The Minister of Women and Gender Equity, Antonia Orellana, also expressed her happiness at the change in stance from the council.

«It was a misguided decision to deny a campaign for the common good,» she stated in a message shared on her X account.

We are glad that the CNTV has reversed the decision to allow the dissemination of our campaign A Law in the Name of All, which aims to raise awareness about the comprehensive law. It was a misguided decision to deny a campaign for the common good. Check out the spot here 👇🏼https://t.co/7xYR3RF7jo — Antonia Orellana (ella/she) (@totiorellanag) November 25, 2025

CNTV Council Approves Broadcast of «A Law in the Name of All» Campaign

In turn, the CNTV issued an official statement explaining its decision. The statement indicated that the approval occurred «during an extraordinary session, where the collegiate body of the National Television Council approved the airing of the public campaign regarding the comprehensive law against gender violence in the context of the commemoration of the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’.»

The President of the CNTV, Mauricio Muñoz, commented on the council’s authorities, stating that this decision «is made in the framework of exercising its constitutional and legal powers, which grant it the exclusive authority to evaluate proposals for public interest campaigns submitted by the Government for subsequent approval or rejection.»

Muñoz also expressed that with this action, «the CNTV joins the commemoration of such an important date, especially for the women of the country, permanently overseeing the eradication of all forms of gender-based violence on Chilean television screens.»

Despite the strong support for the reconsideration, the session was not without critical perspectives. As documented in the meeting minutes, council member María de los Ángeles Covarrubias requested to formally express her rejection of the initiative.

The CNTV Council reconsiders and approves the airing of the public campaign on the comprehensive law against gender violence. The campaign will begin broadcasting today on all free television channels. More info at 👇🏻https://t.co/Y8hwO4l2lJ — CNTVChile (@CNTVChile) November 25, 2025

With the final approval, the campaign «A Law in the Name of All» will be available to the national audience, fulfilling the government’s objective to highlight the law and the support mechanisms available for women facing violence.

Next, you can watch the ad for the campaign regarding the Comprehensive Law Against Violence Towards Women, titled: «A Law in the Name of All.»