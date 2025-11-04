Carlos Jiles Vásquez, ‘El Pope’, Founder of FPMR and Internationalist Fighter, Passes Away

Carlos Jiles Vásquez passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025, known to those closest to him as "El Pope" or "Popeye." He was the founder of the FPMR and a Sandinista combatant, a distinguished and consistent revolutionary fighter whose commitment to social justice ideals defined his life.

Carlos Jiles Vásquez, ‘El Pope’, Founder of FPMR and Internationalist Fighter, Passes Away
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Fallece Carlos Jiles Vásquez, “El Pope”, fundador del FPMR y luchador internacionalista

Military Task» of the Communist Party. On April 16, 1975, he left his medical studies to train as an officer at the military academies of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), graduating as a Second Lieutenant and taking on various command responsibilities.

His revolutionary commitment transcended borders. Between May and June 1979, responding to the call of proletarian internationalism, he joined the Southern Front of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) to fight against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in Nicaragua, contributing to the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution.

In the early 1980s, Carlos Jiles returned clandestinely to Chile to integrate into the frontline struggle against Pinochet’s dictatorship, just as other Chilean officers like «El Caballito» and Raúl Pellegrin did. Due to his dedication and consistency, he became one of the founders of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), where he displayed his valor and militant capabilities.

Until his last day, Carlos «El Pope» Jiles remained true to his ideals, remembered by his comrades as a supportive brother, a committed revolutionary, and a proud son of the causes of Cuba, Nicaragua, and the liberation of Chile.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Boric to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican: Human Rights, Gaza, Climate and AI Top the Agenda

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian Researcher Nicolás Herrera Brings Camilo Torres' Educational Practices to Chile

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Nobel Peace Prize Faces Backlash as Award to María Corina Machado Clashes With Her Support for U.S. Military Deployment

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Supreme Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence for Ex-Army Officer Over Pinochet-Era Killing: Soldier Pulled From Vehicle and Executed by Fellow Serviceman

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Popular Forces Condemn U.S. "Military Aggression" Against Venezuela

Hace 18 horas
The Citizen

Venezuelan Human Rights Activist Critiques Nobel Peace Prize Award to Machado for Advocating Military Intervention

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Three Days Into Ceasefire, Israel Resumes Strikes in Gaza; 7 Reported Dead

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Vladimir Belinsky, Russia's Ambassador to Chile: "A multipolar world is a reality—and it's here to stay"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Venezuela Blames CIA and Trinidad and Tobago for Instigating War in the Caribbean

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano