Carlos Jiles Vásquez, ‘El Pope’, Founder of FPMR and Internationalist Fighter, Passes Away

Original article: Fallece Carlos Jiles Vásquez, “El Pope”, fundador del FPMR y luchador internacionalista

Military Task» of the Communist Party. On April 16, 1975, he left his medical studies to train as an officer at the military academies of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), graduating as a Second Lieutenant and taking on various command responsibilities.

His revolutionary commitment transcended borders. Between May and June 1979, responding to the call of proletarian internationalism, he joined the Southern Front of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) to fight against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in Nicaragua, contributing to the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution.

In the early 1980s, Carlos Jiles returned clandestinely to Chile to integrate into the frontline struggle against Pinochet’s dictatorship, just as other Chilean officers like «El Caballito» and Raúl Pellegrin did. Due to his dedication and consistency, he became one of the founders of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), where he displayed his valor and militant capabilities.

Until his last day, Carlos «El Pope» Jiles remained true to his ideals, remembered by his comrades as a supportive brother, a committed revolutionary, and a proud son of the causes of Cuba, Nicaragua, and the liberation of Chile.