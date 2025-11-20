Carnaval Las Cañas 2025 in Valparaíso: A Celebration to Advocate for Children’s Rights

Original article: Se viene el Carnaval Las Cañas 2025 en Valparaíso: «En estos tiempos es imprescindible visibilizar y defender los derechos de la niñez

The Las Cañas Community Center in Valparaíso invites the local community to join the Carnaval Las Cañas 2025, one of the most iconic festivals of this hill and a cultural landmark of the city.

This year, under the motto «From the Hill to the Plan: For the Joy and Defense of Childhood,» the event will take place on Saturday, November 22, starting at 3:00 PM, featuring a new route that will connect the hill with the city center.

«This extended route aims to share the joy, neighborhood identity, and the artistic processes developed throughout the year by children participating in the programs of the Las Cañas Community Center,» stated the event organizers.

Over its 15-year history, Carnaval Las Cañas has become much more than a popular party: it serves as a space for self-management, community creation, and artistic expression, where music, circus, dance, percussion, and theater become tools for social transformation, coexistence, and strengthening of community ties.

Route and Activities

The parade will begin on Avenida Alemania, near the Las Cañas Elevator, and will then descend along Alessandri and Pocuro Streets, culminating at Hontaneda, where a central stage will be set up next to El Litre Park. Renowned artists will perform at this venue, concluding the celebrations around 9:00 PM.

This new route, extending from the hill to the city center, aims to enhance the visibility and participation of the Carnival in a frequently overlooked area, Almendral. This is expected to strengthen local commerce, promote neighborhood identity, and continue advancing the itinerancy and decentralization of this significant cultural event.

For the 2025 edition, Carnaval Las Cañas will feature over 15 carnival groups representing diverse disciplines such as tinku, batucada, tumbe, caporales, and comparsas.

Furthermore, the entire parade will be led by a block of children, featuring boys and girls from local schools and kindergartens who actively participate in this traditional celebration.

«In these times, where it is essential to highlight and defend children’s rights, Carnaval Las Cañas reaffirms its commitment to local culture, civic participation, and the creation of safe, festive, and community spaces that celebrate diversity, joy, and dignified living in the coastal hills,» added the organizers.

Carnaval Las Cañas is a flagship activity of the Management Plan of the Las Cañas Community Center, which is funded by the PAOCC Program of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage. Additionally, for the first time in 2025, support has been secured from the Valparaíso Municipality, thereby strengthening previous training processes and supporting a celebration organized by and for the local residents, reaffirming the value of community culture and collaborative work.

El Ciudadano