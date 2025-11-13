Catalina Valenzuela (PH) on Political Risks: «If the Right Gains 4/7, Parliament Will Serve Private Interests»

Original article: Catalina Valenzuela (PH), candidata a diputada: “Si la derecha llega a 4/7, el Parlamento será para los negocios de los amigos»

Catalina Valenzuela Maureira, the Humanist Party candidate for District 12—which allocates seven seats and includes regions such as La Florida, Puente Alto, La Pintana, Pirque, and San José de Maipo—speaks out as a member of the Popular Animalist Ecologist and Humanist coalition. She warns that if the right-wing secures 4 out of 7 seats in Parliament, it will lead to a pro-business agenda that undermines social rights. In this interview, she urges voters to prevent this outcome and advocates for cross-party alliances focusing on health, education, housing, the environment, and human rights, «beyond personal feelings and biases.»

—There is a significant risk of the right winning up to 4/7 of Parliament. What message do you have for voters?

—This is a real risk: a Parliament legislating to strip away basic rights—such as health, education, and housing—while enhancing the private businesses of well-connected individuals (let’s not forget Hermosilla as a prime example). This would lead to new schemes that further ensnare us in debt for these essential services and transform us into slaves of a payment cycle.

A faction focused on advancing their business interests while exploiting our natural resources—as has happened in the fishing, forestry, salmon farming, retail sectors, and others—would mortgage our future and turn every corner of the country into sacrifice zones, as they secure their homes at high altitudes or even move abroad.

We face a sector passing populist legislation that promises “zero crime,” while distributing weapons, profiting from privatized prisons, and simultaneously refusing to lift the bank secrecy; allowing corrupt judges and mafia lawyers to remain in power, and aiming to release perpetrators of crimes against humanity, capable of violating, mutilating, and killing. That is the reality.

No one from the right has ever legislated to improve labor conditions, economic access, housing, health, or citizens’ rights to rest and freedom of expression; in essence, any rights for the public.

—Do you believe in building cross-party alliances? What issues would you promote?

—Absolutely, there are tragic events that have shown us that it’s possible to unite for greater causes; the Palestinian genocide is one such example.

Even if we have our disagreements, we must rise above personal likes and dislikes and seek cooperation on all matters that ensure better living conditions for our citizens and territories. Historically, some sectors have limited and voted against beneficial actions. However, on my part, I will not cease in trying to shift the needle in the right direction, which is focused on improving quality of life, justice, and dignity.