Chadwick Under Investigation: Banking Scrutiny and Private Lobbying Ties

Original article: Cuentas bancarias en revisión y causa reservada: Chadwick sigue como imputado en tres investigaciones

A year of confidential investigations and millions in financial transactions have placed Andrés Chadwick under scrutiny from the Public Ministry, concerning cases ranging from private lobbying to the improper use of security escorts, alongside $226 million transferred from Luis Hermosilla’s account to the former Interior Minister.

Last summer, in a process characterized by utmost secrecy, the Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office opened a confidential criminal case to thoroughly investigate Andrés Chadwick’s bank accounts. A year later, this investigation remains active and is one of three cases where the former Interior Minister and UDI founder remains a suspect, entangled in several aspects of what has been dubbed the «Hermosilla case«. The partnership he formed with his friend and attorney, Luis Hermosilla, transcended personal ties to evolve into an effective influence mechanism, especially during Sebastián Piñera’s second administration. Together, they advocated for crucial appointments within the judiciary, such as Ángela Vivanco, Jean Pierre Matus, María Teresa Letelier, and Mario Carroza to the Supreme Court.

However, it is not these appointments that currently have Chadwick in the sights of justice, but the actions initiated from the consultancy and lobbying office they shared in a building belonging to Grupo Patio in Vitacura, catering to a range of private clients.

The prosecutor’s office initially gained access to Chadwick’s accounts in the context of an investigation into lobbying efforts for the Parque Capital project by Grupo Patio, where he was ultimately not charged. Nonetheless, the financial trail opened the door to greater scrutiny. On January 27, Regional Prosecutor Lorena Parra confirmed in an interview with CNN Chile the existence of a confidential case against the ex-minister. When journalist Mónica Rincón inquired about other cases in which Chadwick remained implicated, Parra responded, «Indeed… it is a confidential case, and we cannot provide any further details.»

Reportea has confirmed, through four sources with access to the details of this case, that it focuses on the payments made by Hermosilla to Chadwick and the various actions they executed to benefit private clients. These clients include Clínica Las Condes, Huawei, Graneles de Chile, AFP Plan Vital, Grupo Patio, and Vivo Corp, which was then owned by the Saieh group.

Chadwick’s defense, represented by attorney Samuel Donoso, is already familiar with the specifics of the case, although they have declined to comment to the digital news outlet.

The $226 Million Transfers to Chadwick

The core of the confidential investigation concerns at least $226 million that Luis Hermosilla’s accounts and his corporations transferred to Chadwick between 2020 and 2022, following the latter’s resignation from the Ministry of the Interior amidst the protests during the social outbreak.

The prosecutors aim to cross-reference these transactions with evidence contained in WhatsApp chats between the two parties, backed up on Hermosilla’s cell phone currently held by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

These conversations reveal a vigorous lobbying agenda. A notable case involves Graneles del Sur, the largest grain marketing holding company in the country, owned by Gonzalo Vial Concha, which between 2017 and 2023 transferred $1.469 billion to Hermosilla.

During the pandemic, facing a debt of $290 million, the company sought state assistance. The chats indicate that Chadwick was directly managing discussions with then-Undersecretary of Finance, Francisco Moreno.

«Fco. Moreno… I’m pushing him as much as possible,» Chadwick messaged Hermosilla on March 31, 2020.

He then forwarded to the lawyer Moreno’s response: «Clearly, Andrés, we are looking into it internally. Nothing is set yet, but it’s under review. I will update you as soon as I have news.»

Days later, on April 5, another message from the undersecretary arrived: «Hello dear Andrés. We are making progress and there should be news this week. I am interested in knowing the concerns that have been conveyed to you about the matter so we are on the same page. It’s ideal if they contact me. Best regards.»

Being mindful of the sensitivity, Hermosilla advised Graneles executives to keep Chadwick’s involvement secret: «We need to erase any written reference to Andrés,» he warned in a group chat.

Clínica Las Condes and the Connection to La Moneda

Another client under scrutiny is Clínica Las Condes. The chats reveal lobbying efforts by Hermosilla, mediated by Chadwick, to connect with Cristián Larroulet, then head of the second floor of La Moneda.

In June 2020, the clinic faced a crisis following a judicial order mandating over 600 employees to stay home due to COVID-19.

According to Reportea, conversations between the lawyer and Verónica Sabaj —then a judge at the Santiago Court, who arrived at her position with Hermosilla’s support— indicate that she provided him with confidential information regarding the clinic’s resources to avoid collapse. The conversations with Chadwick suggest that he facilitated discussions with advisors at La Moneda.

On the 16th of that month, Hermosilla asked: «Can I meet with CL regarding the clinics?» Chadwick replied: «Absolutely… I’ll ask now.»

Later, the lawyer requested: «Sorry to bother you. Could you ask Cristián about the hospitals? What’s the status?» After a meeting at the clinic, he boasted: «It went very well. I dominated the entire board.»

Improper Use of Escorts and Ties to Former Prosecutor Guerra

Alongside the confidential case, Chadwick remains a suspect in two other investigations. The first, led by prosecutor Juan Pablo Araya, investigates the improper use of Carabineros escorts assigned to the former minister after his resignation. Hermosilla’s chats reveal that these officials were being used for administrative tasks in their shared office, such as handling checks, transporting secretaries, and carrying documents.

Deputies Daniel Manouchehri and Daniela Cicardini from the PS filed a complaint concerning these incidents, and the case is being investigated by the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office in the Metropolitan Region, headed by prosecutor Juan Pablo Araya.

The third case, spearheaded by Regional Prosecutor Mario Carrera from Arica, investigates former regional prosecutor Manuel Guerra for alleged crimes of bribery, violation of secrecy, and misconduct. Published chats disclose a coordination to close cases benefiting political figures.

Following his resignation from the prosecutor’s office in 2021, Guerra was immediately hired by the San Sebastián University, an institution where Chadwick held influence. The prosecutor’s office is examining whether the former minister intervened in that hiring, which could constitute bribery.

Hermosilla himself stated during his testimony that «Guerra and Chadwick had a relationship that did not involve him,» and that he merely acted as the initial intermediary.

Awaiting Clarification

The confidential case concerning the bank accounts was initially opened by prosecutor Miguel Ángel Orellana and is currently overseen by prosecutor Felipe Sepúlveda. While the prosecutor’s office has already requested the formal charging of Manuel Guerra, Chadwick remains in a state of limbo.

The Public Ministry does not rule out the possibility that, in light of the evidence gathered across these three lines of investigation—the substantial payments, chats detailing actions before authorities, and the use of escorts—the former minister may eventually face formal charges in court. The judicial scrutiny surrounding the operations of the Hermosilla-Chadwick office seems, a year later, far from being resolved.