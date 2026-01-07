Chevesich Advocates for Equal Treatment in Justice System, Rejects Privileges

Gloria Ana Chevesich raised her voice, stating, "what has been done by a few should not be a stigma for the vast majority of us who work honestly and diligently," referring to the "horrible years" recently faced by the judiciary, including the cases of removed justices Sergio Muñoz, Ángela Vivanco, and Diego Simpertigue from the Supreme Court, and Verónica Sabaj and Antonio Ulloa from the Santiago Court of Appeals.

Defense of the Honest Majority: «It Cannot Be a Stigma»

The magistrate acknowledged a public perception of two types of justice – one for the wealthy and another for the poor – and reminded those present that what elevates the judicial work is equal treatment for all individuals.

“Personally, I categorically reject those who seek to assert alleged privileges, and I have shown that… What elevates our work is, among other things, equal treatment we must provide to all litigants,” she argued.

The official emphasized that she is familiar with more than 465 courts, tribunals, and judicial units, and all conduct steady and honorable work, so it should not be assumed that violations of integrity are the norm.

“I do not wish to relativize what has occurred, but this cannot mean that such perceptions should apply to all of us who are part of this state power and that we deserve the harsh labels with which some refer to us. The judiciary employs around 14,000 people who are part of primary and secondary classifications as well as support staff… In each location, I observed the professional, serious, and dedicated work of all those who operate there, genuinely committed to providing better service, making it unjust and painful for me that, due to the reproachable actions of a few, we who fulfill our duties honestly have to suffer the consequences,” she expressed.

In representing those officials, Gloria Ana Chevesich raised her voice to protest and says,

