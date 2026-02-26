Chile-Israel Relations: A Troubling Alliance

Original article: Chile – Israel: Relación nefasta

By Pablo Jofré Leal, International Journalist and Analyst

Infamous ties in international politics, as I title this work, refer to diplomatic, economic, or strategic connections between countries that generate negative consequences, instability, conflicts, or a deterioration of sovereignty.

This is the relationship that the Chilean political, media, military, and business elite – under the influence of Washington – has woven with the Israeli Zionist regime. A reality that will shamefully, tragically, and disastrously intensify, particularly in the context of the second administration of the blonde billionaire Donald Trump and in Chile under the government of the elected president and representative of the local far-right, José Kast, beginning in March 2026.

In a signal of what awaits societies for anyone who is not aligned with Washington’s hegemonic imperatives, including establishing close ties with the Israeli entity, the United States decided to punish three Chilean citizens – and their respective families – who are members of the outgoing government team of President Gabriel Boric.

This measure was announced in a statement from the U.S. government asserting that «these individuals and their immediate family members will generally be ineligible to enter the United States, and any U.S. visas they hold will be revoked.»

The excuse given for this determination, characteristic of Washington’s political behavior, is the establishment of relations with the People’s Republic of China regarding critical telecommunications infrastructure, which according to Washington affects «hemispheric security.»

This notion is based on the false argument that Chile’s decision to strengthen technological ties with China has led to directing, authorizing, financing, and knowingly engaging in activities that have compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security across the American continent.

The basis for this is a decade-old agreement to establish undersea cabling between Chile and China and the purchase of electrical machinery from the Asian country for public transportation (1).

The Chinese embassy in Chile stated that «the United States once again opposes the national interests of Chile,» referring specifically to the action instigated by Washington, denouncing that Donald Trump’s government «reasserts a dominant position in the western hemisphere, contradicting the interests of countries in this region.»

What China asserts is, letter for letter, what has happened. Washington decides hegemonically about a country, ostensibly sovereign, regarding whom it can or cannot engage in relations, and if the imperial, hegemonic, and arrogant perspective of Washington is not accepted, punishment follows in the form defined by the U.S. government and its lobbying groups.

Economic measures, sanctions, embargoes, asset theft, blocking entry to the United States, and even the real possibility of being targeted for destabilizing processes.

Returning to Israeli Zionism and our relations with that regime – which also operates under pressures similar to its American ally – I speak of nefarious ties due to a variety of objective and subjective elements that, over the years, have been thoroughly exposed, including:

It is unacceptable to engage in political, economic, military, cultural, educational, or strategic relationships with the most criminal regime humanity has witnessed in the last 80 years. This should embarrass us as it involves connections with genocidaires, infanticides, feminicides, organ traffickers, war criminals, and those guilty of crimes against humanity. It is inadmissible to associate with a society of criminals, thieves, land usurpers, and proven members of a genocidal society. The detrimental impact on the national security of the country resulting from dealings with Israeli Zionism. We know well that when we allow it, not only does it involve visible matters, but also invisible ones regarding cybersecurity: espionage technology, electronic surveillance, projects like Pegasus (NSO Group) alerting us about our privacy rights and personal and collective security, with the Israeli entity handling our data (2). The Chilean dependency on Israeli military technology, such as radars, missiles, and defense systems for the Armed Forces, is a reality that necessitates diversifying access to such military tools.

Why should we establish commercial ties in armament provision with a genocidal entity? Why sign agreements with those selling arms characterized as «proven on the ground», which refers to the Palestinian territory, affecting the bodies and lives of the Palestinian people?

The arms purchased for use in Chile from the Israeli military industry are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis, and the Iranian populace. Muslims and Christians. Men, women, and especially children.

The right and the local Zionism of all colors often attempt to intimidate, under the narrative of the Jewish community in Chile, by claiming that the partial break announced by Boric in 2025, which included the withdrawal of Zionist military attachés from Chile, could pose legal and economic risks, such as the possibility of lawsuits by Israeli companies. This is a politics of fear.

Critics of the measures taken by Gabriel Boric, including former ministers and the Chilean Jewish Zionist community alongside their misinformation and manipulation media, warned that measures like excluding Israel from the International Air Fair (FIDAE) in 2024 or the aforementioned withdrawal of military attachés in 2025 would weaken Chile’s military operability, offering no immediate alternatives.

The harsh reality has shown us that none of this was real: it was merely media narratives produced by the Chilean, Israeli, and American Zionist machinery wherever they sink their claws. Pure narrative display.

Israel has provided weapons to Chile for decades – increasing during the military dictatorship from 1973 to 1990 – and this has seen continuous development under so-called democratic, right-wing, and progressive governments. Python and Derby missiles for the Air Force, navigation systems, and guidance materials for armored vehicles, radars, Galil rifles, Hermes drones, and satellite technology. The latter, a complete failure.

I do not write about a fantastical failure but a thoroughly real one, as the cost of this system, which entailed the construction of 10 satellites, signifies a loss of 120 million dollars due to its non-compliance with what is pompously termed the National Satellite System, awarded under the government of the second administration of the late president Sebastián Piñera to the public-private Zionist company ImagetSat (3), whose contract stated that they would possess 40% of all images captured by the satellite apparatus.

Furthermore, there is consultancy on the so-called command and control system of the Army, which, according to the Military Essays Review (4), corresponds to an «integrated set of personnel, procedures, installations, and technical systems that allow command to exercise authority and direction over forces to fulfill missions. It facilitates informed decision-making, planning, supervision, and real-time operations execution.»

This means that foreign companies have access to the essence of Chilean military operations.

However, the major bond is with the Chilean Army, and here, in general, supporters of relations with the Israeli Zionist regime hide the corruption arising from these connections. This has been the case with the so-called Milicogate, which prominently highlights the issue of duplicate invoices. I have repeatedly denounced that military ties with the Israeli entity imply a tortuous path of corruption (5).

There have been allegations of illicit activities between Chilean companies like FAMAE and Israeli military firms, concerning arms purchases from 2008 to 2015. The companies involved, both in Chile and in other countries where they have been investigated for wrongdoing, include Elbit Systems Land and C4 Tadiran and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Is it with them that we want to forge strategic relations? (6)

Are these the companies with which we will increase our relationships amid the amplified genocide of the Palestinian people, to carry out a defense policy where in recent years we have witnessed a web riddled with corruption, theft, and the discrediting of the Armed Forces and Chile Carabineros, with senior officials prosecuted? A tarnished social image and additionally linking ourselves to a regime that violates human rights, a genocidal entity?

In the economic realm, bilateral trade is minimal, and on this level, I often wonder: Do pro-Zionist economic experts really consider a strategic trade relationship that does not exceed US$224 million annually – in reality, figures for 2024 indicate US$121 million in imports and US$73 million in exports – centered around diamonds, aircraft parts, medicines, fruits, and salmon?

This is in a Chilean foreign trade context surpassing 120 billion dollars annually. The sum with the Israeli regime is ancillary and does not affect the country’s trade policy should the need arise to suspend all ties with that regime.

On the subject of water resources – a matter of vital importance worldwide – supporters of subjecting Chile to Zionist influence tell us that collaboration on water issues with Israel is beneficial for Chile, which faces challenges in this area.

The Zionist regime has among its external political priorities the buying of consciences and wills, to carry out not only the image laundering required to obscure the crimes committed against the Palestinian people and its destabilizing politics in Western Asia but also to seek a market for an economy that offers what is denied to the people it occupies and colonizes.

Israel offers a mirage, providing what it steals and establishing development over the bones and blood of the Palestinian people. Each year, reports from non-governmental organizations, Palestinian authorities, or those issued by the United Nations indicate that between 650 and 800 million cubic meters of water are usurped from Palestinian territories annually.

Mekorot, the Israeli company managing water from historical Palestine and the occupied territories since 1967, and the blockaded Gaza Strip since 2006, pumps that water from the groundwater aquifer of the West Bank and from wells in other areas of Palestine, without paying anything.

The Zionist regime appropriates the goods of the occupied people and then sells the stolen water back to the Palestinian population. A round business for the «Israeli prodigy».

A report prepared by the Israeli NGO BTselem a decade ago, upon review today, shows that not a single thing has changed: 90% of the liquid accessible to the inhabitants of Gaza is non-potable and unsuitable for consumption, cooking, showering, or brushing teeth: it is excessively salty and dirty, also containing a high percentage of cancer-causing nitrates. Colic and skin diseases, among others, are commonplace. Water is used as a weapon of war.

This, communicated a decade ago, today emerges as an even more tragic reality in a Gaza that has been destroyed by 90%. And it is this criminal entity that wants to talk to us about water technology, inviting parliamentarians from all Chilean parties and journalists to indoctrinate them in this image-laundering narrative. Mayors from Mapuche lands are invited to convince them of the need to contract their companies for water issues. Evangelical pastors are invited to propel the narrative of the chosen people among their adherents. For this, there are hundreds of millions of dollars.

And in this brief summary of the nefariousness of having ties with criminals, which ultimately infects us like a pernicious virus, we must note that information from Israel itself concerning the formation of its occupying army has indicated that the armed forces of the Zionist regime consist of 50,632 members holding dual nationality. Among them are mercenaries of Jewish faith from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, and Chile from Latin America.

In the second part of this article, I will delve into this topic of mercenaries, who, under dual nationality, nourish the Israeli SS (Sionist Soldiers) army that acts against the Palestinian people, Lebanon, Syria, and participates in the destabilization of Iran, among other activities that place it as an armed body that permanently violates international law and the human rights of tens of millions of people.

Pablo Jofré Leal / Article for Hispantv

NOTES

(1) The accusation against the Chilean Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Palestinian-born Juan Carlos Muñoz, Telecommunication Undersecretary Claudio Araya, and an executive under Araya’s direction, along with their families, implies that these officials have taken actions to «finance, provide significant support or knowingly carry out activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security in our hemisphere.» The empire does not want our countries to have relationships with China.

(2) It is the Zionist War Ministry that has granted NSO Group the license to export Pegasus software, as well as to other companies engaged in this opaque business, generating a massive scale of human rights violations through surveillance systems, triggering a global human rights crisis, as noted by Amnesty International (AI). AI’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, stated regarding the allegations against NSO Group that «in recent days, the world has rightly felt outrage over the systematic attacks on human rights activists, legal professionals, and journalists exposed by the Pegasus Project. Pegasus not only poses a risk and harms the individuals it illegally targets, but it also destabilizes human rights globally and security in the digital environment in general.» https://rebelion.org

(3) The Chilean Air Force (FACh) canceled the so-called FASAT Delta satellite in November 2024, an essential component of the National Satellite System program. What was the reason? Manifest failure to meet operational objectives -they were incapable of downloading images from the first satellite launched- by the providing company.

(4) https://www.revistaensayosmilitares.cl

(5) https://rebelion.org

(6) https://www.biobiochile.cl/especial/noticias/reportajes/reportajes-reportajes/2018