Chile Sells 30 Marder Armored Vehicles to Germany Amid Speculation About Support for Ukraine

In a highly confidential operation, President Gabriel Boric’s administration has approved Germany’s request to purchase 30 Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The implications of this deal go beyond mere commerce, delving into the intricate geopolitical landscape surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Although multiple sources have confirmed the transaction, neither the Army nor the Ministry of Defense has provided any information regarding it.

The Marders, produced by Rheinmetall—a major player in Germany’s defense industry—are infantry combat vehicles that operate alongside Leopard tanks in the field.

Specifically, the model in question is the 1A3, currently in service with the Chilean Army, capable of transporting up to eight personnel: a driver, a gunner, a vehicle commander, and five infantry soldiers.

According to sources consulted by El Mostrador, it is likely that the Chilean Marders will join the ranks of the Ukrainian Army or, alternatively, will replace existing armored units—both Marders and other types—that have already been supplied to Ukraine by the German military.

The Chilean Marders

The history of these armored vehicles in Chile dates back to 2009, when, alongside the sale of 60 Leopard tanks, Germany sold 146 used Marder vehicles to Chile at a remarkably low price: 50,000 euros each, despite their standard cost at the time being around 400,000 dollars. As reported by the German weekly Der Spiegel, Chile spent a total of 7.3 million dollars for these vehicles, which were valued at over 60 million dollars.

As a result, the Army had to invest significantly in upgrading and refurbishing the units, which was carried out by the manufacturer itself.

Subsequently, the military acquired additional Marder vehicles, bringing their total to 270 units, as reported by the Infodefensa portal, cited by El Mostrador. These vehicles are operated in armored infantry battalions located in Arica, Pozo Almonte, and Antofagasta. In fact, earlier this year, Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano inspected the latest upgrades made to the Marders at the Armored Brigade in Arica.

Sale or Trade?