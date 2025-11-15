Original article: Astrónoma chilena Teresa Paneque recibe en Washington el llamado “Óscar de la Comunicación Científica”

Chilean Astronomer Teresa Paneque Awarded Prestigious ‘Oscar’ of Science Communication in Washington

In a historic moment for Latin American science communication, Chilean astronomer Teresa Paneque Carreño was awarded the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Prize for Excellence in Science Communication this Friday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) in the United States. The graduate of the University of Chile was one of only eight individuals recognized as ‘Top Prize Winners’ from nearly 700 submissions, earning a prestigious nod often dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of science. She is the first Chilean to achieve this honor in the Graduate Student Researcher category.

The award ceremony took place in the United States on Friday, with the announcement made by DW correspondent Benjamín Álvarez, who highlighted on social media: «Now: Astronomer and science communicator @terepaneque has been awarded with an ‘Oscar of Science Communication.’ The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards for Excellence in Science Communications are presented by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.» Paneque currently serves as an Assistant Professor and Associate Research Fellow at the Michigan Society at the University of Michigan, as noted by the journalist.

NASEM’s official profile of the winner details that Teresa Paneque-Carreño is a Chilean astronomer who earned her PhD from Leiden University and the European Southern Observatory (ESO). She combines observations with theoretical models to understand planet formation around young stars. Additionally, she is «deeply committed to science communication, with an online community of over a million followers,» and is the author of the successful children’s book series «The Universe According to Carlota.»

Regarding what this award means to her, Paneque stated to the Academy: «A tangible recognition of the effort involved in scientific research and communication. Since this profile is entirely different from English, this award highlights the committee’s interest in underrepresented groups in STEM.» She added that the award «will allow me to physically reach new places in Chile and Latin America, inspiring many people from the Global South with science.»

Paneque’s career, which has also positioned her as the first UNICEF ambassador for Chile and earned her recognition from Forbes, exemplifies how excellence in science can be combined with accessible and impactful communication. This award not only solidifies her international career but also highlights the global impact of scientific communicators from Latin America.