Chilean Astronomer Teresa Paneque Wins Prestigious ‘Oscar’ Award for Science Communication Excellence

Chilean astronomer Teresa Paneque has won the prestigious Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication in the U.S., making her the first Chilean to achieve this honor in her category. She was recognized for her children's books, work with UNICEF, and her outreach on social media, standing out among nearly 700 applicants.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Teresa Paneque y el "Oscar" de la ciencia: El importante logro de la astrónoma chilena por su excelencia en comunicación

Cover Photo: Teresa Paneque. Published on Woman Times

Photo: The astronomer from the University of Chile has become the first Chilean to receive the «Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication» in the Graduate Researcher category. Published on portal UChile.CL

In a historic achievement for national science communication, astronomer Teresa Paneque has become the first Chilean to receive the «Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication» in the Graduate Researcher category, awarded by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine of the United States. According to a report from Portal UChile.cl, the recent graduate from the University of Chile was one of only 8 recipients of the «Top Prize Winner» from nearly 700 applications, an accolade often referred to as the «Oscars» of science.

The U.S. institution specifically highlighted projects such as the latest release in her children’s book series «The Universe According to Carlota,» the «Astronomical Alphabet» developed for UNICEF, and her ongoing social media engagement through educational videos. The Academies stated, as reported by Cooperativa Ciencia, that «Teresa Paneque Carreño exemplifies impactful and far-reaching scientific communication, deeply rooted in community, culture, and accessibility… she combines narrative, cultural relevance, and scientific rigor to spark curiosity in science and astronomy».

Upon learning the news, Paneque expressed her excitement and the motivation driving her work. «Honestly, it was quite surprising; I was very moved when I received the news that I had won. When I started communicating science, I did it out of passion for sharing knowledge… I never did it thinking I would gain anything from it,» the astronomer told UChile.cl. Paneque currently resides in the United States, where she serves as a doctoral researcher in astronomy and an independent researcher at the University of Michigan.

Regarding the impact of the award, which includes a $40,000 prize, Paneque told Cooperativa Ciencia that «This recognition is crucial backing for my work as a science communicator… it provides me with funds to develop new projects and expand into a wonderful world, enabling me to share science with Chile, Latin America, and the world».

Additionally, she shared with UChile.cl that «I feel this award is a powerful gift that will help me continue science communication the way I want, as well as in new projects that will enable me to connect more with people».

The astronomer also underscored the significance of this achievement for Chile and the region, recalling that last year journalist Andrea Obaid was the first Chilean to win in the journalism category. «There are many people in Chile working in science communication,» she affirmed, expressing her hope that «every year we have, hopefully, Latin American representatives, especially from Chile, showcasing that from here, the southern hemisphere, we not only create knowledge but also care about the impact that knowledge has on our society». She also sent a message to Cooperativa Ciencia directed at «all the curious girls in Chile… your ideas are important, they are necessary. We need more Latin American and female perspectives in science».

The award ceremony will take place in Washington during the second week of November, which Teresa Paneque will attend in person. To learn more about her journey and feel her excitement through her own words, we invite you to watch the exclusive interview she gave on ADN Radio’s program «Las Pruebas de ADN».

Watch the interview video of ADN Radio featuring Teresa Paneque

