Chilean President Boric Launches New Trains for the Talca-Constitution Line

President Gabriel Boric led the inauguration of the new trains for the Talca-Constitution branch line on Wednesday, February 25, in Colín, Maule, accompanied by Transport and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz.

The Talca-Constitution railroad service is a historic route spanning 88 kilometers with 11 stations, connecting the capital of the Maule Region to the coast. The aging trains, in service since 1962, required an upgrade to state-of-the-art equipment.

With an investment of $15 million, the new trains are designed with high standards of technology, comfort, and accessibility. They feature seating for 80 passengers and room for 140 standing, ergonomic seats with armrests and retractable tables, air conditioning in each car, wide entrances, USB ports, universally accessible bathrooms, and spaces adapted for individuals with reduced mobility.

To commemorate this milestone, President Boric took a train ride between Talca and Colín, joined by local authorities and community members.

«It’s exciting to see these modern, comfortable trains with high technological standards complemented by the personal stories of the workers. The conductor shared how, in winter, they used to be cold and in summer, they struggled with heat—now simple improvements like air conditioning and comfortable seating enhance their quality of life,» the President recounted.

«This benefits hundreds of families, brings dignity to the area, and creates potential for growth,» the Head of State added.

Chilean Rail Initiative: 66 Million Passengers Expected by 2025

Currently, one of the trains on this route in the Maule Region is undergoing a trial operation with special schedules on Tuesdays and Thursdays, covering part of the journey between Talca and González Bastías stations.

Beginning March 3 and throughout the month, the train will operate the full route on 2 of the 4 daily schedules, with plans to replace the entire fleet with three new trains.

«As evaluations and supplementary works on the tracks continue, the trip will maintain the current itinerary and travel times of 3 hours and 30 minutes. With these new improvements, the travel time is expected to decrease to 2 hours and 50 minutes in the first half of this year,» government representatives stated.

In this context, President Boric highlighted, «After 4 years of management, we are proud that the ‘Trains for Chile’ plan is moving forward steadily, bringing joy, comfort, and better connectivity to citizens throughout the territory.»

«This enthusiasm also translates into figures and an improved quality of life. This is what policy is for. The effective use of trains is reflected in the historic expectation of 66 million passengers by 2025,» Boric emphasized.

Transport and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz stated, «It is truly an honor to be part of this final phase of the trial operation of the first of the three new trains replacing the old ones. Starting March 3, we will gradually begin departures between the capital of Maule and Constitución after nearly a month of trials between Talca and González Bastidas.»

«This milestone demonstrates that the ‘Trains for Chile’ program is not just about adding rolling stock; it aims to reduce quality gaps for residents in various parts of the country by leveraging the advantages of rail transport,» Minister Muñoz added.

