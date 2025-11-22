Chilean Sacrifice: Compelling Documentary Reveals the Impact and Transformation of Chiloé Due to the Salmon Industry

The "Chilean Sacrifice" series from UChile TV examines the impact of key industries like salmon farming, forestry, mining, and real estate on communities and ecosystems. With a critical approach, it combines local testimonials and expert insights to question the true cost of progress. Available on UChile TV and YouTube.

Original article: “Sacrificio chileno”: Estremecedor documental  muestra el impacto y transformación de Chiloé a causa de la industria salmonera

Documentary «Chilean Sacrifice» from UChile TV Sheds Light on the Socio-Environmental Impact of Chile’s Economic Model

The citizen platform Defend Patagonia shared insights on social media regarding the viewing of the new documentary series «Chilean Sacrifice,» produced by UChile TV.

 This series aims to raise awareness and provoke reflection on the impact of productive activities on local ecosystems and communities, establishing the documentary as an essential resource for understanding the national reality.

According to official information shared by UChile TV on social media, the series delves into one of the country’s most pressing issues: the true cost of progress. The premiere of the first episode on Tuesday, November 18, focused on the Chiloé archipelago, narrating how «the expansion of the salmon industry, one of the most lucrative in the country after copper, has transformed the territory and its local dynamics,» as described by the university’s channel.

The narrative of «Chilean Sacrifice,» as explained by UChile TV, traverses Chile from north to south through four chapters, showcasing how «key productive activities for Chile such as salmon farming, forestry, lithium mining, and real estate development have transformed territories and communities across the country.» The program adopts a critical and pluralistic approach, bringing together, according to its creators, «local voices, ancestral knowledge, expert testimony, and representatives from the involved industries» to provide a comprehensive perspective.

Essentially, the documentary series, according to its official description, «confronts two forces that have marked our recent history: the drive for economic growth and the social, environmental, and cultural consequences that this leaves behind.» This production not only seeks to inform but also to encourage collective reflection on the development model, a goal that the Defend Patagonia campaign has vigorously amplified on social media.

Watch the full documentary – Part One: «Chiloé and the Salmon Industry»

