Chilean Social and Political Organizations Call for Mobilization Outside U.S. Embassy Over Venezuela Aggression

Original article: Organizaciones sociales y políticas chilenas convocan a movilización fuera de la Embajada de EEUU por agresión a Venezuela

In a public statement issued by Alba Movimientos – Chapter Chile, social organizations such as MODATIMA and the Central Autonomous Workers’ Union, along with political groups like PSOL Chile, the Popular Party, and the Libertarian Left, are organizing a protest outside the United States Embassy this Saturday, January 3, at 6:00 PM, under the slogan «The attack on Venezuela is an attack against Latin America.»

In response to alarming reports from earlier this morning, which include a purported U.S. military operation and the kidnapping of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, Chilean social organizations are urgently calling for popular mobilization.

The statement from Alba Movimientos – Chapter Chile describes the events as «imperialist aggression» and an «extreme neocolonial threat to all of Latin America,» accusing the United States of gravely violating International Law, national sovereignty, and the right to self-determination of peoples.

«We call upon the Chilean people to mobilize in repudiation of this aggression against Latin America,» the text states, making a direct appeal to gather in front of the U.S. diplomatic mission.

Details of the Mobilization:

Reason: Rejection of the reported intervention in Venezuela and solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Rejection of the reported intervention in Venezuela and solidarity with the Venezuelan people. Time: 6:00 PM today.

6:00 PM today. Location: In front of the United States Embassy in Chile, located at Avenida Andrés Bello 2800 (Metro Tobalaba), Providencia commune.

In front of the United States Embassy in Chile, located at Avenida Andrés Bello 2800 (Metro Tobalaba), Providencia commune. Organizer: Alba Movimientos – Chapter Chile.

Alba Movimientos – Chapter Chile. Supporters: MODATIMA; Central Autonomous Workers and Laborers of Chile – CAT, Solidarity Party for Chile, Libertarian Left, Libertarian Youth, Popular Party, Ecosocialist Collective.

This mobilization occurs amidst heightened international tensions and represents an immediate response from sectors of the Chilean social and political movement that advocate for Latin American integration and oppose foreign interventions in the region.