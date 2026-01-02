Chile’s Government Highlights Historic Minimum Wage Increase and Economic Growth Potential

Original article: «Es posible crecer económicamente mientras mejoramos la calidad de vida de las familias trabajadoras»: Gobierno destacó alza histórica del sueldo mínimo

The administration of President Gabriel Boric showcased the historic increase in the minimum wage, effective from January 2026, through its social media platforms.

«The minimum wage, which was $350,000 in May 2022, will rise to $539,000, marking a record cycle of wage increases,» officials from La Moneda stated.

«This demonstrates that it is possible to achieve economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for working families,» added a post published on the government’s account on platform X, highlighting that «this achievement results from social dialogue and the agreements developed collaboratively, reflecting the approach that defines and strengthens the work of the Government of Chile.»

Minister Camila Vallejo emphasized that «as of January 1, the minimum wage has risen to $539,000; pensions will also see an increase thanks to the rise in the Guaranteed Minimum Income for 1.2 million pensioners and due to life expectancy adjustments for 950,000 women; in April, the workweek will be reduced to 42 hours, and due to the Mining Royalty and the copper boom, the state is projected to receive additional revenues of at least $2.6 billion, according to estimates.»

Vallejo also noted that «inflation has reached 3.4%, its lowest level in four years; we have achieved the lowest country risk in 18 years and set record exports.»

🇨🇱 As of January 2026, the minimum wage, previously $350,000 in May 2022, will rise to $539,000, completing a historic cycle of increases. This shows that it is possible to grow economically while improving the quality of life for working families. pic.twitter.com/9Vw4MWkbUb — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) January 2, 2026

As we say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026, we bring excellent news for Chilean families! 🙌 Inflation has dropped to 3.4%, its lowest in four years; we reached the lowest country risk in 18 years and set record exports. On January 1, the minimum wage increased to… https://t.co/jeZKQzEi3Q — Camila Vallejo Dowling (@camila_vallejo) January 2, 2026

✨ We start 2026 with tangible advances: the minimum wage increases to $539,000, a measure that positively impacts around 900,000 workers in the country. 🤝 This achievement is the result of social dialogue and agreements made together, a work method… pic.twitter.com/nEP2FTueFd — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) January 1, 2026

El Ciudadano