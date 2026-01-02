Chile’s Government Highlights Historic Minimum Wage Increase and Economic Growth Potential

Minister Camila Vallejo highlighted that thanks to the Mining Royalty and the copper boom, the Chilean government will receive additional revenues of at least $2.6 billion.

Chile’s Government Highlights Historic Minimum Wage Increase and Economic Growth Potential
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Es posible crecer económicamente mientras mejoramos la calidad de vida de las familias trabajadoras»: Gobierno destacó alza histórica del sueldo mínimo

The administration of President Gabriel Boric showcased the historic increase in the minimum wage, effective from January 2026, through its social media platforms.

«The minimum wage, which was $350,000 in May 2022, will rise to $539,000, marking a record cycle of wage increases,» officials from La Moneda stated.

«This demonstrates that it is possible to achieve economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for working families,» added a post published on the government’s account on platform X, highlighting that «this achievement results from social dialogue and the agreements developed collaboratively, reflecting the approach that defines and strengthens the work of the Government of Chile.»

Minister Camila Vallejo emphasized that «as of January 1, the minimum wage has risen to $539,000; pensions will also see an increase thanks to the rise in the Guaranteed Minimum Income for 1.2 million pensioners and due to life expectancy adjustments for 950,000 women; in April, the workweek will be reduced to 42 hours, and due to the Mining Royalty and the copper boom, the state is projected to receive additional revenues of at least $2.6 billion, according to estimates.»

Vallejo also noted that «inflation has reached 3.4%, its lowest level in four years; we have achieved the lowest country risk in 18 years and set record exports.»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Colombian President Petro Declares Minimum Wage Increase: 22.7% Hike Announced for 2026

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

When Rosanna Costa, Chile's Central Bank President, Opposed the Minimum Wage

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Salaries and Inflation: Evidence Countering an Economic Myth in Chile

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Launches Vital Income of 750,000 Pesos a Month; Campaign Unveils Giant Banner in Central Santiago

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Argentina's Minimum Wage: The Lowest in Latin America According to Latest Celag Report

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Economic Justice and Job Stability: Public Sector Council Presents 2025 Negotiation Document for Over 900,000 Workers

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Mesina Accuses Central Bank of Overreach: IPoM Wades Into Labor Policy Weeks Before Chile’s Elections

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Chile’s Banking Unions Question Central Bank Independence, Urge a Development-Focused Monetary Authority

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Colombia Achieves Highest Economic Growth of the Year with 3.6% Increase in Q3

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano