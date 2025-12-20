Chile’s Solidarity Celebrated at Christmas Tree Lighting in Bethlehem

Original article: Chile presente en el encendido del árbol en Tierra Santa

Chile’s Solidarity Recognized at Christmas Tree Lighting in Bethlehem

The Palestinian city of Beit Jala recently held its traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony, where an unusual acknowledgment was made: Chile and the Palestinian community in Chile were publicly recognized as integral to the historical, supportive, and affectionate ties with the city. This recognition was highlighted during the speech by Imad Nour, president of the Arab Orthodox Society of Beit Jala.

The event was attended by ministers from the State of Palestine, Bethlehem’s governor, Ramzi Khoury, director of the High Presidential Committee for Christian Affairs, diplomatic representatives—including those from Chile—local authorities such as the mayors of Bethlehem and Beit Sahur, and leaders from various Christian denominations present in the Holy Land.

Beit Jala holds historical significance for Christians: tradition tells that the Holy Family drank water there before fleeing to Egypt. It is also the hometown of Saint Nicholas, a local patron and the figure who inspired the Christmas gift-giving tradition.

The city has a deep connection with Chile, as most Palestinians of Chilean heritage trace their roots to Beit Jala, which is home to the Republic of Chile School and Chile Square, inaugurated in 2011 by President Sebastián Piñera during the first official visit of a Chilean president to Palestine, where a marble monolith bearing the Chilean coat of arms was unveiled on the main street.

The Speech: An Explicit Acknowledgment of Chile

Imad Nour’s address—grandson of a Chilean born in Quillota—placed Chile at the forefront of his message. Nour leads the Arab Orthodox Society of Beit Jala, an organization that gathers and coordinates all civil society organizations in the city, regardless of their denominational backgrounds: Catholics, Orthodox, and Lutherans.

During his speech, he stated:

“We return from the Republic of Chile with a message of love and loyalty. Chile is truly with us, not just in words.”

He further added:

“Your solidarity is genuine and accompanies us in our most difficult moments. Although you are far, your roots remain firmly connected to Beit Jala.”

He concluded with:

“When we hear how you speak of Beit Jala, we understand how much you love this city. Your spirit is profoundly beitjalian and Palestinian.”

Nour and the organization’s vice president recently visited Chile, where they held meetings with the Palestinian community in Chile to coordinate cooperation projects. They also attended the Christmas tree lighting at the Palestinian Club in Santiago, presided over by Minister Álvaro Elizalde, marking the first time the Republic’s President did not attend.

Political Context and Challenges to Christian Presence

The ceremony took place against a complex backdrop for Palestine. Beit Jala has faced Israeli aggressions that escalated following the attack on October 7, for which Israel is currently undergoing a process for genocide at the International Court of Justice, and its prime minister has an international arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity issued by the International Criminal Court.

The city relies primarily on tourism, which has nearly vanished after October 7. Additionally, the area is surrounded by the Wall and settlements, which are considered war crimes under international law, notably Gilo and Har Gilo. The Netanyahu government announced the construction of a new settlement and new land grabs by extremist settlers in the Makhrour area—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—where properties belong to Chileans.

Internal tensions also simmered. On the same day as the ceremony, a group of criminals from outside the city attacked a Christian from Beit Jala. This is not an isolated incident; similar episodes have occurred in recent months, heightening concerns over the continuity of the Christian presence.

In 1914, Christians constituted 24% of the population in the Holy Land; today, they make up just 1.8%. The vast majority left their homeland in 1948. Beit Jala is one of the few cities where they continue to be the majority, and the aid and links with their community in Chile are crucial.