China Establishes New National Standards for Lithium Batteries, Accelerating the Solid-State Battery Race

Original article: China define nuevas normas nacionales de baterías de litio acelerando la carrera por el estado sólido

A unified technical regulation, currently in the consultation phase, aims to streamline the promising sector of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles by establishing clear classifications and stricter safety criteria to enhance their commercialization.

The Citizen

The path towards the next generation of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in China is set to receive its definitive roadmap. A set of national standards for «Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles», currently being developed, promises to lay the technical and safety foundations that will propel this technology from laboratories to large-scale production, marking a milestone in the global competitiveness of the sector.

This regulatory series, compiled in four parts (terminology and classification, performance, safety, and lifespan), aims to end the conceptual and technical confusion surrounding this technology. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of an official tripartite classification: liquid batteries (current lithium-ion), hybrid solid-liquid batteries, and true solid-state batteries. With this definition, the term «semi-solid» is officially discarded.

However, the standard goes further. It establishes a detailed taxonomy based on the type of solid electrolyte (sulfide, oxide, polymer, halide, or composite), the conducting ion (lithium or sodium), and the application field (high energy or high power). This precision is crucial for standardizing R&D and the supply chain.

The Bar for Safety and Purity is Raised

The draft introduces a rigorous assessment criterion that redefines what can be considered a solid-state battery. It establishes that the weight loss rate (indicating residual liquid content) must not exceed 0.5%, a stricter threshold than the 1% set by previous industry standards. This tightening reflects the scientific consensus that true solid-state batteries should almost entirely eliminate liquid electrolytes, promising higher energy densities and inherent safety by removing flammability risks.

“The formulation of these national standards will clarify the conceptual confusion, unify technical standards, and streamline industrial chain interfaces,” stated the drafting group. This framework is seen as a crucial step for China to have its own voice in defining international standards, an area where Europe, Japan, and the United States are also progressing rapidly with their own initiatives and strong public investments.

Commercial Acceleration and Financial Frenzy

The clarity of regulations acts as a catalyst for the industry and capital flows. In 2024, the solid-state sector in China has experienced an explosion of investment. Companies such as Weilan New Energy (moving towards its IPO), Xinjie Energy, and Qingtao Energy (with a strategic investment from SAIC of up to 2.7 billion yuan) have secured multimillion-dollar funding rounds, demonstrating the strong market confidence in the potential of this technology.

This fervor is also reflected in the interest from institutional investors. Since the last quarter, at least 22 listed companies connected to the solid-state concept have come under investigation by funds and institutions. Firms like Rongbai Technology, Duofuduo, and DangSheng Technology have attracted the attention of hundreds of institutions, highlighting the financial appeal of the sector.

China is preparing not only to adopt but to define the standard for the next wave of transport electrification. With a complete industrial ecosystem, clear political backing, and now a unified technical regulation in the works, the country is positioning its companies to lead the transition from current liquid batteries to the era of solid-state. The race for the battery of the future is no longer just a laboratory competition but an industrial and regulatory contest where China has just played one of its most strategic cards.