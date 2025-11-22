Citizens Demand Chile’s Government Protect 70,000 Remaining Hectares for the «Great Tupungato Park»

Original article: La gran deuda en Santiago: Solicitan al Gobierno proteger 70.000 hectáreas faltantes para el “Gran Parque Tupungato”

Citizens Urge Boric to Uphold Promise and Safeguard 142,000 Hectares of Tupungato Park: 70,000 Still Needed

The #QueremosTupungato campaign has called on President Boric to fulfill his commitment and officially protect the 142,000 hectares in the Olivares and Colorado valleys, warning that the decree has yet to be sent to the Comptroller’s Office and that time is running out.

Photos shared by the campaign: Credits Benjamín Encinas

The citizen campaign #QueremosTupungato has sent a letter to President Gabriel Boric requesting that the government finalize the official protection of the remaining 70,000 hectares in the Olivares and Colorado river valleys, thus completing a total area of 142,000 hectares alongside the National Glaciers Park of Santiago. The letter reminds the President of his commitment made during the 2024 State of the Nation address to protect the Río Colorado site. Although the Ministerial Committee approved moving forward in May, the decree has yet to be sent to the Comptroller’s Office.

In the correspondence, the campaign warns that «time is running out» and urges the President to prioritize this issue so that the government does not end its term without fully safeguarding the involved public lands. «We implore you not to leave office without having officially protected all 142,000 hectares,» the document states, calling on the Executive to fulfill the announcement that would allow the creation of the Great Tupungato Park.

Letter to the President

Mr. Gabriel Boric Font

President of the Republic of Chile

PRESENT

Dear President,

This letter serves to request that you take the necessary measures to officially finalize the protection of the 70,000 hectares that remain in the Olivares and Colorado river valleys in the Cajón del Maipo, thus completing a protected area of 142,000 hectares: the Great Tupungato Park, alongside the already established Glaciers National Park of Santiago.

In your 2024 State of the Nation address, you committed to protecting the Río Colorado site. In May of this year, the Ministerial Committee for Sustainability formally approved steps to establish the protected area. However, the Ministry of the Environment has yet to send the decree confirming the creation of the protected area to the Comptroller General of the Republic, and time is running out.

For all these reasons, we urge you, Mr. President, to expedite this project and implore you not to leave office without having officially protected all 142,000 hectares of public lands in the Colorado and Olivares river valleys.

Trusting in your favorable response, we sincerely greet you,

The #QueremosTupungato Campaign