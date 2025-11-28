Original article: “Operaciones de guerra cognitiva”: red de intelectuales acusa a Trump y a EE.UU. de intervenir contra Rixi Moncada en Honduras

Cognitive Warfare Operations: Intellectual Network Accuses Trump and U.S. of Interfering in Honduran Elections Against Rixi Moncada

The Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity has raised alarms about serious foreign intervention in Honduras’ electoral process, accusing U.S. President Donald Trump and Washington of deploying «cognitive warfare operations» to pressure and intimidate the Honduran people, aiming to thwart the presidential candidacy of Rixi Moncada from the Liberty and Refoundation party (Libre) in the upcoming elections on November 30.

The organization denounced that «imperialism once again showcases its interventionist policy, and through cognitive warfare operations, converts social media into tools of pressure and intimidation against the peoples of Our America.»

In an urgent statement, they called for respect for national sovereignty and condemned the Republican magnate’s open support for political representatives involved in legal battles over drug trafficking.

«Donald Trump is not only irregularly intervening in Honduras’ presidential elections, but he does so by backing candidate Nasry Asfura of the National Party of Honduras, whose leader (Juan Orlando Hernández) is currently in U.S. custody on drug trafficking charges,» they indicated.

It is important to note that in a new interventionist episode, the far-right figure encouraged the Honduran people to vote for candidate Nasry Asfura while simultaneously threatening that he would not collaborate with the Central American nation if Rixi Moncada is elected.

In a message on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump referred to Asfura as «the only true friend of freedom in Honduras» and warned against a potential victory for the lawyer and educator, who represents the official stance.

«Tito was the successful mayor of Tegucigalpa, bringing clean water to millions and paving hundreds of kilometers of roads,» Trump pointed out, adding, «Tito and I can work together to combat narcocommunists and provide the necessary aid to the Honduran people.»

However, the Republican magnate outlined an ideological alignment scenario, stating that if Moncada wins, «the alleged narcoterrorists of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will take control of another country, just as they did with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.» Under this argument, he insisted that «whoever defends democracy and fights against Maduro is Tito Asfura.»

«Tito and I can work together to combat narcocommunists and provide the necessary support to the Honduran people. I cannot collaborate with Moncada and the communists,» said the occupant of the White House.

Washington’s Strategy: Maintaining Drug Trafficking and Military Platforms

According to the analysis by the Network of Intellectuals, this intervention to prevent Moncada’s electoral victory reflects a dual strategy aimed at maintaining structures tied to the drug trafficking business.

«On one hand, consolidating governments willing to cede their territories as military platforms, prolonging policies of aggression and threats against Latin American stability, and even more alarmingly, supporting networks of politicians linked to drug trafficking in the region, which legitimizes their direct intervention policies on the territory,» the text stated.

The group asserted that these actions reveal Washington’s true agenda, which has been disguised as a fight against drug trafficking to criminalize free and sovereign states and political options that oppose the imperial narrative on the continent.

Call to Respect Sovereignty and Self-Determination

In light of this intervention scenario, the Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity urged the international community and political actors to ensure Honduras’ sovereignty, reaffirming the need for “the people to freely decide their democratic future, without external pressures or conditions.”

The organization concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to the principles of self-determination, equality, and justice among states, and peace with justice, warning against normalizing interference practices in Latin America.

Rixi Moncada: «They Fear Economic Democratization»

On her part, Honduran presidential candidate Rixi Moncada from Libre noted that Washington fears deep economic and tax reforms she intends to implement if she wins the elections.

The official candidate, who according to pre-election polls is emerging as the favorite, utilized the social media platform X to respond to and breakdown the background of criticisms from the Republican magnate.

«They call me a communist to hide the truth: they fear the democratization of the economy, they are terrified of the Fair Tax Law; and they want money to remain a privilege for the ten wealthiest families in the country, not a right for the People,» she asserted.

It is noteworthy that during an event held in San Pedro Sula, the educator and lawyer presented her Government Plan «Democratization of the Economy 2026-2030,» a proposal aimed at structural transformation of the State and ending the historical privileges of powerful economic groups while strengthening social justice.

This program aims to halt the neoliberal model, controlled by ten families for over 40 years, which has harmed the Honduran people and impeded the country’s development, providing fair loans with interest rates below 5% for small producers, women, and youth.