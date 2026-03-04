Collipulli Mayor Faces Administrative Investigation for Workplace Harassment Amid Financial Accountability

Original article: Contraloría ordenó sumario contra Alcalde de Collipulli por acoso laboral y pone en riesgo su permanencia en el cargo

On February 11, the General Comptroller decided to reconsider and nullify a prior ruling by the Comptroller of La Araucanía, which initially opted not to investigate cases already in the judiciary. However, from Santiago, directions were issued to conduct an independent administrative investigation, regardless of the labor court’s findings.

Consequently, the Regional Comptroller of La Araucanía has been instructed to initiate an administrative inquiry against Mayor Manuel Macaya Ramírez to investigate allegations of workplace harassment and gender-based violence and to assess the administrative responsibility of the mayor and other officials involved.

Moreover, the ruling indicated that potential civil liability must be determined for the financial harm caused to the municipality, specifically regarding over 30 million pesos that the entity had to pay in compensations. The aim is to ensure that if Macaya is found liable, he will be required to reimburse these funds from his own assets.

Additionally, the document clarified that if the inquiry confirms the mayor’s administrative liability, the findings must be sent to the Municipal Council. This is crucial because the Council would have a legal basis to approach the Regional Electoral Tribunal (TER) to request removal from office for «serious misconduct» or «notable neglect of duties.»

In this context, the Comptroller requested a report within 15 business days on the current state of internal processes and protection measures for the complainant officials, aiming to ensure they are not exposed to a hostile working environment.

History of Gender Violence in the Municipality

The Comptroller’s decision results from repeated complaints regarding violations of the constitutional rights of directives and officials, all within the context of gender violence. Complaints have been filed in the labor court of Collipulli and have resulted in guilty verdicts against the mayor or, alternatively, the adoption of protective measures favoring municipal officials.

In particular, three officials from the Collipulli Municipality have received final guilty sentences against Mayor Macaya Ramírez for violating constitutional guarantees amid workplace harassment.

One such case is that of Mabel Llanos Riquelme, a former Head of Administration and Finance, who secured a ruling in June 2024 for violations of her rights, including the right to work, equality before the law, health, and honor. The ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeals of Temuco in December 2024 and by the Supreme Court that same month.

Also notable is the case of Pamela Escobar Hernández, head of the Health Department, who in May 2024 obtained a ruling for violations of her rights related to health and the right to work. This sentence was confirmed by the Court of Appeals in October 2024 and by the Supreme Court in January 2025.

Lastly, there is the case of Maura Sandoval Ortiz, an auditor who reported harassment after discovering a budget deficit of $400 million in 2022. In April 2024, the court ruled against the mayor for impacting her health. This decision was ratified by the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court between October 2024 and January 2025.

Furthermore, Lorna Sanhueza Gutiérrez (Director of Internal Control) and Grisela Cid Sandoval (former Director of Public Safety) also reported harassment. Although their cases have yet to receive a ruling, the labor court granted them protective measures, allowing them to work remotely to distance them from the hostile environment.

In addition, between 2023 and 2024, the Social Security Superintendency classified the health issues of several officials as work-related, attributing them to the hostile working conditions under the current administration.

In a conversation with El Ciudadano, Jacqueline Ponce Vejar, a councilor from Collipulli, claimed that officials deemed uncomfortable for the administration have been systematically sidelined. She noted that of the two directors under protective measures from the labor court, one is facing an inquiry from the Comptroller, while the other has been removed due to being a confidence position, adding that several departments currently lack leadership.

Ponce believes the Comptroller’s decision is overdue:

“We have been reporting these issues since 2022, and only now, after nearly four years, does the Comptroller take action. And it will take another year to initiate the inquiry […] I doubt the officials whose rights were ruled violated will feel this brings them justice.”

The Cost of Harassment for Collipulli

In light of the repeated complaints, the municipality of Collipulli has spent over 30 million pesos on damages awarded for moral harm, which, as previously mentioned, the Comptroller has requested to recover through an accounting trial against those responsible.

Jacqueline Ponce, who presented this information to the Comptroller, indicated that the council has limited tools for recovering the funds. Additionally, she pointed out that only two of the six councilors—herself included—are performing oversight duties.

Moreover, another critical point of contention revolves around the alleged political influence exerted by Mayor Macaya Ramírez to obstruct oversight. According to the information presented by Councilor Jacqueline Ponce, the mayor reportedly leveraged his affiliation with Renovación Nacional (RN) to reach high-ranking officials through lobbying efforts.

The complaint specifically highlighted the intervention of Senator José García Ruminot, who allegedly intervened with the General Comptroller to schedule meetings that, according to the mayor himself, ended with him being vindicated.

“It deeply concerns me that a senator of the Republic turns a blind eye to these condemnations and lends support for an audience,” remarked Councilor Ponce, questioning the ethics behind this political endorsement in light of judicial rulings concerning gender violence.

Now, Mayor Macaya Ramírez faces the most challenging scenario of his administration: an inquiry that could lead to his removal through electoral justice and an accounting trial that seeks to have him repay more than 30 million pesos that the municipality paid due to his harmful actions already confirmed by labor courts.