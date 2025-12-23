Colo Colo Fans’ Deaths: Two Police Officers Under Investigation Granted House Arrest Despite Prison Request

Original article: Muerte de hinchas de Colo Colo: dos carabineros imputados quedan con arresto domiciliario total pese a solicitud de prisión

During a hearing to determine precautionary measures for the two police officers linked to the deaths of young Colo Colo fans, Martina Riquelme Pérez (18) and Mylan Liempi (12), the 13th Court of Guarantee in Santiago ruled on Monday to impose total house arrest and national travel restrictions on the defendants, rejecting the Metropolitan Eastern Prosecutor’s request for preventive imprisonment.

The measure affects Sergeant Luis Rojo Salazar and Captain Williams Enrique Froncoso, both formally charged with the crime of unlawful coercion resulting in homicide. The court additionally imposed a travel ban for both officers and established a 120-day investigation period.

This judicial ruling took into account mitigating factors in favor of the defendants, despite the serious nature of the incident that led to the young women’s deaths on April 10, outside the Estadio Monumental following a Colo Colo match.

The court considered the officers’ cooperation with the investigation, their voluntary participation in reconstructing the scene, their testimonies before the prosecution, and their appearance at the formalization hearing. Moreover, the court acknowledged their «exemplary prior conduct,» with no disciplinary or criminal records.

Prosecutor’s Office Displeased with the Ruling

During the hearing, the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office stated that, based on the evidence presented, «the charged crime and the involvement of both officers in the events occurring prior to the Colo Colo match against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores was established.»

Specifically, it was noted that both officers were traveling in the police gas launcher vehicle that struck the adolescents, for which they were charged with the serious crime of unlawful coercion.

Prosecutor Jorge Reyes from the Metropolitan Eastern Prosecutor’s Office stated that although the public ministry was not satisfied with the ruling, the court acknowledged the existence of the crime and the legal classification proposed by the prosecutorial entity.

«This is a ruling we will study. It does not leave us entirely satisfied, but at least we are reassured with the work that has been done, as we have been able to provide the family with answers regarding how the events unfolded and how their relatives tragically died that day,» explained Reyes.

The prosecutor emphasized that this was «a very traumatic situation for any family,» who now «at least have some peace of mind knowing how the events took place and that those responsible are beginning to be held accountable.»

However, he expressed hopes for an effective sentence during the oral trial for both officers, who remain on active duty, are subject to administrative investigation, and have not been suspended from their roles while the criminal investigation progresses, according to Meganoticias.

Furthermore, the prosecutor described the investigation as complex, noting contradictory elements and various accounts that could be clarified through forensic examinations conducted by the police and the Investigative Police of Chile (PDI).

The judicial decision was particularly painful for the families and loved ones of Mylan Liempi and Martina Riquelme.

Mariana Rojas, the representative lawyer for Riquelme’s family, highlighted that among those charged is the individual who drove the police vehicle that struck both adolescents.

“When it comes to a homicide outcome, any measure is insufficient in relation to the facts,” she stated concerning the formalization results.

According to the lawyer, while the defense of the officers alludes to a theory about the involvement of a barrier, “it is very difficult for a papal fence to cause all of the injuries sustained by the victims; we must not forget that there were two homicides and two injured individuals (minors, like Mylan Liempi).”

Along those lines, José Henríquez, the advocate for Liempi’s family, expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s ruling, considering the severity of the events and the fact that there were four victims, three of whom were minors.

“The behavior is extremely serious, especially considering that they are police officers who have a duty of care and regulatory compliance that they failed to fulfill on this occasion,” he said, recalling that the officers did not use sound or light equipment.

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue collecting evidence, including forensic examinations from the Criminalistics Laboratory of Carabineros (Labocar), reports from the Legal Medical Service, and testimonies that could determine the eventual criminal responsibility of the officers in the accident that cost the lives of the young people.