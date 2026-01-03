Colombia and Mexico Condemn Military Actions in Venezuela, Urge Immediate Dialogue

Petro Announces Border Deployment and Calls for UN Security Council Meeting, While Scheinbaum Demands Respect for International Law

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Colombia y México condenan acciones militares en Venezuela y exigen diálogo urgente

In response to the recent military actions executed against Venezuelan territory, the governments of Colombia and Mexico have issued strong statements of condemnation and are urgently calling for dialogue and respect for sovereignty, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations.

Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, reported early this morning that the National Security Council of his country convened an extraordinary session. «We just concluded the national security council meeting at 3 am,» he noted.

As immediate measures, Petro announced: «Public forces are being deployed to the border, and we are mobilizing all available assistance forces in case of a mass influx of refugees.» He also mentioned that the Colombian embassy in Venezuela is operational to assist citizens in need.

On the diplomatic front, the Colombian leader, whose country is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, stated: «We seek to convene the Council.» In a firm stance, he declared: «The government of Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and Latin America.» Invoking the principle of self-determination, Petro urged: «I invite the Venezuelan people to find the paths of civil dialogue and their unity… Dialogue and more dialogue is our proposal.»

Meanwhile, the President of Mexico, Claudia Scheinbaum, strongly condemned «the military actions unilaterally executed in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,» describing them as a «clear violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter.»

In an official statement, the Mexican government issued «an urgent call to respect international law» and to «cease any acts of aggression.» Scheinbaum reminded that «Latin America and the Caribbean is a peace zone,» emphasizing that «any military action puts regional stability at serious risk.»

The president reiterated that «dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate and effective means to resolve existing differences» and reaffirmed Mexico’s willingness to support facilitation efforts. She also urged the UN «to act immediately to help de-escalate tensions.»

Regional Context

The statements from both leaders reflect a regional stance defending sovereignty and non-intervention, while underscoring the need for a peaceful solution through multilateral mechanisms. The situation has raised alarms over a potential humanitarian crisis and increased instability in the region.

