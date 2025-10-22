Colombian Researcher Nicolás Herrera Brings Camilo Torres’ Educational Practices to Chile

Original article: El investigador colombiano Nicolás Herrera trae a Chile la praxis educativa de Camilo Torres

During his visit to Chile, intellectual Nicolás Herrera will engage in various activities related to critical pedagogy and social sciences at institutions such as the Metropolitan University of Educational Sciences, the University of Chile, and the University of Playa Ancha in Valparaíso. He will also connect with local community groups in Biobío and participate in the Podcastpitalismo program, discussing liberation philosophy and his book ‘The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres’.

Nicolás Herrera Farfán, a Colombian psychologist, university lecturer, and activist researcher, currently resides in Argentina, where he participates in political education and popular training initiatives across Latin America. He holds a Master’s degree in Community Social Psychology and is pursuing a Doctorate in Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires.

Additionally, Herrera is a member of the United Front Collective-Research and has published various articles and books on Latin American critical thinking, liberation psychology, popular education, and participatory research, with a specific focus on the works of Orlando Fals Borda and Camilo Torres Restrepo.

His schedule includes public classes, conferences, discussions, and the presentation of his book. The first activity will be an interview on the Podcastpitalismo program by El Ciudadano, where he will talk about liberation philosophy and his work ‘The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres’.

Regarding his visit, Herrera expressed his desire to foster dialogue around the connections between scientific commitments, radical spiritualities, radical ethics, popular politics, and the construction of alternative horizons. He noted that such dialogues have historically existed between the Chilean and Colombian peoples, which contributes to the interests of both nations.

“In this context, I am particularly interested in discussing Orlando Fals Borda, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth this year, as well as the educational praxis of Camilo Torres, the priest, sociologist, and Colombian revolutionary known as the guerrilla priest, who has transcended history to be recognized as one of the pioneers of Latin American critical thought, a precursor of liberation theology, popular education, and participatory action research,” he emphasized.

In this regard, the intellectual added: “In times when individualistic, fetishistic, and dominative spiritualities are advancing in line with the political agendas of the most traditional, conservative, and reactionary sectors in our countries, revisiting this mix of political science, faith and spirituality, revolutionary and liberative theology seems of utmost importance.”

Here is the schedule for his visit to Chile:

22/10 (3:00 PM): Interview and conversation on Podcastpitalismo, El Ciudadano

22/10 (6:30 PM): Open class on The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres, Extension Diploma in Latin American Pedagogies, University of Chile.

23/10 (12:00 – 2:00 PM): Workshop “The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres”, Metropolitan University of Educational Sciences.

23/10 (6:30 PM): Launch of the book “The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres”, Tricontinental Office Chile.

24/10 (9:30 AM): Dialogue: Science, Education and Commitment. Challenges for the Latin American University. Tribute to Orlando Fals Borda, University of Playa Ancha (Valparaíso).

24/10 (4:00 PM): Open class on The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres, Critical Pedagogy for Decolonization Diploma, University of Playa Ancha, Valparaíso.

25/10: Launch-Workshop “The Educational Praxis of Camilo Torres”, Community Public School, Barrio Franklin.

26-27/10: Activities at the University of Concepción.