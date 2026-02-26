Condepp Responds to Asipes on Squid Fishing: «The Solution is Not to Return to Monopolies, But to Open Up Chilean Competition in International Waters»

Original article: Condepp responde a Asipes por pesca de la jibia: «La solución no es volver al monopolio, sino abrir la competencia chilena en alta mar»

The recent report from the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), which warns of over 500 Chinese vessels capturing squid near the edge of Chile’s Exclusive Economic Zone, has reignited the debate on managing this strategic resource.

In this context, the president of the Industrial Fishers of Biobío (Asipes), Macarena Cepeda, stated that nearly 100,000 tons of squid authorized for capture in 2025 have gone unharvested, labeling Law 21.134 as «the worst public policy in fisheries history in Chile.»

In response to these statements, the National Council for the Defense of Fishing Heritage (Condepp) rejected the notion that reinstating the pre-2019 model is the solution, proposing instead a strategy focused on increased openness and national competition in international waters.

Hernán Cortés, president of Condepp, argued that the discussion should not revolve around restoring historical privileges, but rather on expanding Chilean participation.

«Squid cannot be allowed to concentrate in the hands of four monopolistic incumbents. If there are tons unharvested, the answer is not to revert, but to open the registers so that new Chilean companies can invest, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy,» Cortés emphasized.

The organization asserts that democratizing access would enhance productive capacity, diversify the Biobío industry, and better distribute the economic benefits of this resource.

Ramón Chaparro, spokesperson for Condepp, posited that the issue of foreign fleet pressure should be tackled with an international expansion strategy.

«If the concern is the foreign fleet in mile 201, then let’s compete out there, with technology that matches the Chinese fleet. It makes no sense to impact artisanal fishing grounds within our 200 miles. Chile must step up to contest that space in international waters,» Chaparro proposed.

In that regard, Condepp stressed that a Chilean industrial fleet can operate outside the Exclusive Economic Zone, fully respecting artisanal fishing while avoiding internal conflicts, but they do not do so because they have become accustomed to receiving regulatory favors obtained through dubious processes like the current Fisheries Law.

The Logistics Paradox

The Council also pointed out what they term a structural contradiction: a significant portion of the foreign fleet capturing squid in international waters uses Chilean ports for supplies, maintenance, and logistical services.

«Today we are service providers for those who take the resource. Chile cannot limit itself to strengthening the logistics of foreign fleets without actively participating in fishing in international waters. That is economic sovereignty,» Chaparro affirmed.

For the organization, the challenge is not to «deindustrialize» or create poverty, as accused by Asipes, but to transform the productive model by broadening the business base and encouraging national technological investment.

Along those lines, Hernán Cortés emphasized that the squid law has generated thousands of jobs both at sea and on land, challenging Macarena Cepeda to substantiate her claim that 100,000 tons remain unfished.

Proposals

Based on all of the above, Condepp reaffirmed its proposal, which includes: genuine opening of registrations for new national actors; Chilean competition in international waters using cutting-edge technology; unwavering respect for artisanal fishing zones; productive diversification; and improved regional distribution of economic benefits.

«Squid is a heritage of all Chileans, not just a small group of companies. The response to foreign pressure is not to restore monopolies but to open opportunities and regain international prominence,» concluded the president of Condepp.

El Ciudadano