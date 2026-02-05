Contraloría Takes Action Against Tarapacá Regional Government: Orders Refunds Due to Unsupported Expenditures and Poor Oversight

Original article: Contraloría golpea al GORE Tarapacá: ordena devoluciones por rendiciones sin respaldo y falta de control en terreno

An audit conducted by the Contraloría revealed a lack of supporting documentation, incomplete financial reports, potential conflicts of interest, and deficiencies in the oversight of initiatives funded with public resources.

A concerning assessment regarding the management of public funds in the Tarapacá region has been released by the Regional Contraloría, following an audit that uncovered a pattern of serious irregularities in the execution of funds transferred to civil organizations. The compliance report scrutinized 66 initiatives financed by the Regional Government and resulted in orders for the return of millions of pesos, urgent control plan requirements, and revelations of potential conflicts of interest and document alterations, indicating severe administrative and supervisory deficiencies.

The investigation, outlined in the Report No. 510 of 2025, highlights a systemic failure concerning the physical verification of projects funded with state money. The Contraloría determined that out of the 66 initiatives reviewed, 32 completely lacked documentation confirming that activities had been executed on the ground.

This finding led the oversight body to formally instruct the GORE to create and send a «formal oversight plan» within a strict deadline of 60 working days.

Contraloría: $58,362,020 Submitted Without Necessary Documentation

The most quantifiable issue, which prompted the most immediate restitution orders, lies in the Contraloría’s discovery that $58,362,020 was submitted without the required documentation proving its actual execution.

«Among the missing documents were attendance lists, handover records, photographic evidence, and other information confirming the receipt of goods and services,» the report details.

In light of this situation, the GORE was ordered to manage the return of these funds and subsequently «submit the accounting documents for the reimbursement within 60 working days.»

The magnitude of the financial inconsistencies extends further when considering other categories of irregularities. The Regional Contraloría’s document also reveals the existence of projects without accounting reports amounting to $87,390,000, outstanding balances of $69,590,704 awaiting reporting, and $96,400,469 in reports already flagged for lack of documentation. In response to this situation, the directive was clear and firm: to demand the reimbursement of these amounts or, if not recovered, to «initiate legal action as appropriate.»

One of the most emblematic cases of irregularities occurred in the project «Digital Literacy and Use of Virtual Police Station.» Here, the absence of documents proving the delivery of 14 notebooks, part of a total of 120 devices valued at $7,700,000, was noted. The Contraloría indicated that although the executing organization already returned the funds, the GORE did not explain «why the equipment was not utilized despite having previously approved invoices,» raising questions about the final destination of the resources.

Beyond the omissions, the audit uncovered situations suggesting conflicts of interest, as overlaps were identified between executives of beneficiary organizations and vendors included in the reports for a total of $50,020,381, which outright violates competitive bidding guidelines. As an immediate measure, the Contraloría ordered the restitution of $12,780,000 and «a comprehensive review of other previously unconsidered reports,» anticipating that the problem might be more significant.

The report also raised suspicions of document alteration following an analysis of an invoice for $14,200,000 issued in 2024 by Inversiones SIA Ltda., a company associated with the Athletic and Recreational Club of MOP Tarapacá.

The Contraloría determined that «the supporting documentation does not match the testimonies of five out of seven of its partners interviewed from a total of 40,» a discrepancy that, according to the document, «could constitute the adulteration of a public or private instrument.» Consequently, the GORE was requested to clarify the situation and «take legal actions if deemed appropriate.»