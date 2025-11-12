COP30 Kicks Off in Brazil: Lula Calls for Accelerated Transition and Amazon Protection

Original article: Inicia la COP30 en Brasil: Lula urge a acelerar la transición y proteger la Amazonía

This Monday marked the commencement of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The event opened with a fervent speech from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, drawing representatives from over 190 countries who are looking to define strategies to keep the Paris Agreement goals alive.

During his address, Lula urged the need to “deliver a new defeat to climate change deniers” and emphasized the importance of strengthening global commitments in the face of the environmental crisis.

“In an age of misinformation, the obscurantists reject not only the evidence of science but also the progress of multilateralism. They control algorithms, sow hatred, and spread fear. They attack institutions, science, and universities. It is time to impose a new defeat on the deniers,” Lula da Silva stated.

He also added that “a just transition must help reduce the asymmetries between the Global North and South, shaped by centuries of emissions. The climate emergency is a crisis of inequality, exposing and exacerbating what is already unacceptable.”

Moreover, he indirectly criticized, stating: “If the men who wage wars were present at this COP, they would see that investing in the climate agenda is far cheaper.”

On another note, the Brazilian president emphasized that the planet is moving in the “right direction” but at the “wrong speed.” He cautioned, “At the current rate, we are still heading towards a global temperature increase of more than one and a half degrees Celsius. Crossing that threshold is a risk we cannot take.”

In this regard, he urged the international community to progress in three areas. First, to respect already agreed-upon accords and set “ambitious” climate targets while ensuring financing for less affluent countries.

Secondly, he called on global leaders to promote climate action through a roadmap aimed at “overcoming dependence on fossil fuels.” Finally, he urged the international community to place “people at the center of the climate agenda.”

“For the next two weeks, Belém will be the world’s capital. Moving the COP to the heart of the Amazon was a challenging but necessary task: the Amazon is not an abstract entity,” Lula declared. He added that “those who only see the jungle from above are unaware of what happens in its shadows. The most biodiverse biome on the planet is home to over 50 million people.”

In conclusion, the president emphasized that climate change “is already a present tragedy.”

Indigenous Peoples Mark the Start of COP30 in Belém

The inauguration also highlighted the participation of indigenous communities and social movements, emphasizing the vital role of the Amazon as the planet’s lungs. During the opening ceremony, members of the Guajajara people performed a cultural presentation that became one of the most symbolic moments at the beginning of COP30.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, activists and territorial organizations demonstrated in front of Agrizone/Embrapa in Belém, denouncing attempts by agribusiness to influence climate discussions.

The day culminated with the Vigil of the Souls of 1.5°C, a ritual of mourning and resistance symbolizing the failure of world leaders to achieve the most urgent goal of the Paris Agreement: to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

During the event, Brazilian indigenous environmental activist Txaí Surui stated, “An event like COP in Brazil has to be in the Amazon; it is necessary to give visibility to the voices of the forest and learn more about this territory… Understanding the popular mobilizations that occurred in various places in the Amazon and in the rest of the country that made it possible to be here… Standing in front of the largest tropical jungle in the world with its ancestral strength.”

On another front, the official Greenpeace account featured Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who called on heads of state to “rethink the future of the planet” through ambitious actions aimed at progressively eliminating fossil fuels, protecting oceans and forests, and ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples.

“We are living in a unique moment. Leaders have the opportunity and duty to make brave decisions to end fossil fuels,” the actor stated, adding, “I fully support making this a successful COP for our planet.”

Second Day of COP30: Historic Consensus and Focus on Climate Adaptation

Today, COP30 advanced into its second day with an atmosphere of optimism following the unanimous approval of the negotiating agenda for the first time in five years. This agreement now allows nearly 200 delegations to officially begin discussing over a hundred documents related to funding, mitigation, adaptation, and losses and damages.

The primary focus of this second day will be climate adaptation, an increasingly critical topic in light of rising natural disasters such as typhoons, floods, and wildfires.

Countries are seeking to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities while discussing financial mechanisms to support necessary measures. According to the UN, developing nations will need up to $310 billion annually by 2035, although it remains unclear how this demand will be met.

In this context, development banks announced $26 billion in support for low- and middle-income economies, while Spain and Germany committed $100 million to Climate Investment Funds. New tools will also be launched, such as a $200 million impact bond and a Climate Intelligence Institute aimed at applying technology to environmental monitoring and risk management.

Conference executive director Ana Toni highlighted that this edition of the COP focuses on the concrete implementation of commitments and strengthening multilateralism. The discussions on this November 11 will address issues such as cities, water, infrastructure, circular economy, bioeconomy, science, and technology, with the expectation of translating agreements into effective actions.

Amid calls for action and demands for climate justice, COP30 begins to define whether the world is ready to accelerate its commitment to the most urgent environmental crisis in history.