COP30 Kicks Off With Powerful Protests: Environmental Advocates Raise Their Voices in Belém

COP30 commenced on Monday in Belém, Brazil, featuring over 50 world leaders and representatives from 160 countries. However, it was the communities and environmental advocates who set the tone for the day with a powerful intervention that condemned the violence faced by those protecting the land.

This Monday marked the beginning of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), where over 50 leaders and representatives from 160 countries convene to accelerate commitments under the Paris Agreement and strengthen climate action financing.

However, the conference’s kickoff was also notably highlighted by a significant demonstration from the Mesoamerican climate activist caravan, who staged a striking symbolic intervention: they lay on the ground covered with sheets, protesting the violence faced by environmental defenders across the continent.

The protest aims to bring attention to an urgent truth: individuals protecting the land continue to be victims of persecution, censorship, and assassination, from Mexico to the Amazon, and from Central America to the Andes.

The commencement of COP30 resonated with communities raising their voices to demand justice for those who safeguard life.

It is important to note that on November 6 and 7, a Leaders’ Summit took place, focusing on boosting financing for the energy transition, accelerating climate actions to maintain the goal of 1.5 °C, and promoting climate justice, indigenous peoples’ rights, and the preservation of tropical forests.

Notable figures such as António Costa, President of the European Council; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil and host of the meeting; and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, participated alongside other world leaders.

President Gabriel Boric of Chile also attended, addressing the session on energy transition, highlighting Chile’s progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency, while emphasizing the need to reduce fossil fuel usage and tackle energy poverty.

The start of COP30 generates a powerful image: the peoples of Latin America reminding everyone that the ecological transition is also a matter of dignity and life.

Image courtesy of: Midia Ninja

