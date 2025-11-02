Original article: ¡Fue Femicidio! Tribunal de Concepción condena como «homicidio simple» brutal crimen de Rennatta Rozas: Convocan a movilización

Court in Concepción Renders Verdict of «Simple Homicide» in Brutal Murder of Renata Rozas: Protests Planned

Following the verdict of simple homicide against Diego Anticán Ramírez for the brutal murder of young Renata Rozas Sáez in May 2023, organizations and the victim’s family are voicing their outrage, labeling the ruling a «denial of justice». Delivered on October 27, the decision rejected the plea by the prosecution, the Ministry of the Interior, and Sernameg for the classification of Non-Intimate Femicide.

It should be noted that the Oral Criminal Court of Concepción found Diego Giovani Anticán Ramírez guilty as the perpetrator of the committed offense of simple homicide. This crime occurred in May 2023 in the commune of Penco.

The case has turned into the first trial for non-intimate femicide in the Biobío Region, closely followed by the collective #PerpetuaAlFemicida. Since the start of the oral trial on October 3, the organization highlighted the need for a landmark sentence. In a statement, the collective asserted: “As an organized women’s collective, we state loud and clear: this was a FEMICIDE, it deserves justice; LIFE IMPRISONMENT now!”.

The core controversy lies in the court’s decision—comprised of judges Marcela Norris, Natalia Espinoza, and Mirentxu San Miguel—not to apply the Gabriela Law, which has classified the murder of a woman due to gender-based reasons as femicide since 2020, regardless of the relationship with the aggressor. Camila Arriagada, former CORE, candidate, and member of the Perpetua al Femicida Collective, explained the significance of the case: “We have urged state agencies to respond to this case that has gained public attention. We want to set a precedent so that, through social pressure, this crime is categorized as non-intimate femicide”. Arriagada added that “this demonstrates that a gender-based approach is essential in addressing these cases, as not only men who are partners kill women, or ex-partners—this is a hate crime”. See the full statement:

The classification of simple homicide implies that Anticán Ramírez will not face life imprisonment but rather a significantly lesser sentence with parole possibilities. This has raised concerns about the risk he poses to society and the message of impunity sent to potential aggressors.

Organizations have announced that they will continue to mobilize until the femicidal nature of Renata Rozas’ murder is acknowledged, demanding gender-sensitive justice that does not revictimize women. The march on November 6 in front of the Concepción Courts represents the next step in this struggle.

