Criminal Gang Busted Following ‘Money Trail’: 9 Copper Thefts Investigated in Mining Operations and Trains

An investigation conducted by the SACFI Unit of the Antofagasta Regional Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the OS9 Carabineros, led to the dismantling of an entire criminal organization specializing in the theft of copper cathodes from mining sites, trains, and trucks.

According to the Public Ministry’s report, the gang is believed to be involved in at least 9 thefts that occurred between December 2024 and July 2025, during which packages of mineral worth nearly 500 million pesos were stolen.

Five suspects, including two men and three women, were arrested in a major police operation in the city of Calama, where they resided. Authorities recovered vehicles, contraband cigarettes, and over 60 million pesos in cash during the raid.

The detained individuals include two Chilean men, who are accused of crimes such as robbery with violence and intimidation, theft of public property, money laundering, and organized crime.

Among the women, two have been charged with customs receptivity and organized crime, while the third faces charges of robbery with violence and intimidation, theft of public property, and organized crime.

The investigation alleges that the gang was responsible for three violent heists in the yards of a mining operation north of Antofagasta, as well as the theft of copper cathodes from FCAB trains, and the robbery of a truck driver en route to Mejillones carrying similar cargo.

«Witnesses described the involvement of a significant number of individuals, as well as the use of mining-type trucks and firearms, with several shots fired into the air to intimidate workers and security guards,» stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

Juan Castro Bekios, the Regional Prosecutor of Antofagasta, emphasized that the arrests were the result of meticulous investigations conducted by the Public Ministry and specialized Carabineros units, which collected various elements that ultimately helped establish the suspects’ involvement in the crimes.

The prosecutor highlighted that the gang executed well-planned and coordinated actions, such as intercepting moving trains to steal copper cathodes. They did this by targeting the convoy in low-speed areas, boarding it, cutting the bindings, and throwing the cathodes aside the tracks, where other gang members later collected them.

The Prosecutor also pointed out the financial aspect of the investigation undertaken alongside the newly created Section for Heritage and Anti-Corruption Investigation of Carabineros (SIPAC), which led to the formal charges against two detained individuals for money laundering.

«This result is very important, as following the money trail refers precisely to this. Together with Carabineros, we are implementing that concept, which has allowed us to clarify 9 criminal acts worth over 500 million pesos and to seize assets equivalent to over 200 million pesos, along with a significant amount of cash,» he explained.

Preventive Detention

Following their formal charges, the Mejillones Guarantee Court ruled that the two men would remain in preventive detention due to a danger to public safety, while the women received a total house arrest order.

The investigation period is set for 180 days, during which further efforts will be made to determine the possible involvement of the detained individuals in other crimes, as well as to apprehend additional suspects associated with the thefts.

#VIDEO | Criminal gang accused of nine robberies of mining operations and trains with copper cathodes in Antofagasta falls The individuals stole packages of minerals valued at nearly 500 million pesos between December 2024 and July 2025, according to the Public Ministry.

