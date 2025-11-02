Cristóbal García Makes History as First Chilean to Win Gold in Youth Parapan American Games

Original article: Cristóbal García, el tenimesista que hizo historia con el primer oro para Chile en los Juegos Parapanamericanos juveniles

Youth Parapan American Games: Chile Wins First Gold Medal in Para Table Tennis

Cristóbal García triumphed in the Class 10 final over Guatemala’s Diego Suchite with a score of 3-0 in Rengo.

The first gold medal of the Youth Parapan American Games 2025 was claimed by Chile.

This gold was secured on Saturday, November 1, by Cristóbal García in Class 10, after defeating Diego Suchite of Guatemala with scores of 11-3, 12-10, and 11-6 at the Polideportivo Luis Pavez in Rengo.

Bronze medals were awarded to Chilean athlete Marcelo Solís and Colombian Santiago Ramírez.

The 19-year-old Chilean expressed his immense joy at this significant achievement.

“I’m still trying to process this result. It has been a challenging two years for me, during which I haven’t been able to see my grandmother. It was tough because the journey was difficult… Moving to Santiago from Rancagua was a struggle. Each day involves rigorous training, and on harder days, I felt physically drained, but I pushed through,” remarked the athlete.

He added, “I just won my first gold medal for Chile on a continental level… I am the happiest kid in the world, truly. On the first day they told me they would come to support me, I got nervous, but today I was able to handle it. They gave me so much strength and motivation to push through each point, despite my opponent being really good.”

García further shared, “I managed to secure the match 3-0 in my favor, and I’m really happy that my entire family came out to support me… I send a special message to my grandmother, who couldn’t be here to watch me. This victory is dedicated to my mom, as it was really hard to part from her… She’s been unwell, and I haven’t been able to be with her even during birthdays or Christmas. These two years have been lonely, but my partner has been my rock throughout all this.”

“I dedicate this win to those who mean a lot to me: my mom, who was there cheering, my grandmother, and my partner. They have been my support, and thanks to them, I could achieve this victory.”

“I’m extremely happy, but I believe there will be a moment later to reflect on the struggles… Living in the capital and commuting 40 minutes by metro was tough. I had three training sessions a day from Monday to Friday with no rest, leaving my partner at home. It was very difficult, but we managed to pull through.”

“I won all my matches 3-0 and was able to take the championship to lift the gold medal. This is a dream, my big dream. Now Lima 2027 is on the horizon, and that’s what we are preparing for,” concluded the first gold medalist in this international event.

Youth Parapan American Games: María Jesús Lara, Racing Toward Glory

Posted at 15:17h in News by @adm1n 0 Comments

The Chilean sprinter is ready for the start of the athletic competitions and hopes to bring medals to the country and joy to her hometown of Cauquenes.

Just a month ago, María Jesús Lara traveled across the globe to compete in the World Para Athletics Championships in India, held from September 27 to October 5. There, she made history not only as the youngest athlete in the event, having only turned 16 before her debut, but also showcased her impressive skills on the track.

The sprinter from Cauquenes, located in the Maule Region, has already set national records in the U17 and U20 categories for the 200 meters.

At the Youth Parapan American Games Chile 2025, she aims to continue demonstrating her talent, both to contribute medals for the local team and to pursue her future objectives and achievements.

The athlete began her journey in Para Athletics at the age of 12 and quickly rose to prominence as a key player for Team ParaChile.

With guidance from Cristián Colombi, María Jesús Lara confirmed the hopeful predictions regarding her future as a sprinter.

In May, she set a new Chilean record of 26.91 seconds in the T-47 category for the 200 meters in youth series, earning her way to debut in New Delhi as the youngest participant at the recent adult world championships.

Now, back home for these Games, she is ready to add to her already impressive accomplishments.

“It’s obviously not the same to be in Santiago as it is in Cauquenes… At least it hasn’t been too hot,” states the sprinter after completing her first training session at the Mario Recordón track of the Parque Estadio Nacional, where the track and field events for Santiago 2025 will take place from Monday, November 3, to Wednesday, November 5.

Regardless, the athlete from Cauquenes has set herself high goals.

“My expectations are to compete for the podium,” she anticipates.

Winning her events is the primary objective, although she acknowledges she’s not in peak form yet as she’s been recovering from an injury.

“I’m excited to secure a medal not just for Chile but also for Cauquenes, especially since we are competing in the country… My family and friends will be able to watch me, as they are traveling specifically to support me,” she reveals, adding that “at first, having them in the stands felt like pressure, but now I see it as extra motivation because it will undoubtedly make me feel supported.”

María Jesús Lara aims to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, and the upcoming Youth Parapan American Games Chile 2025 serve as a significant milestone on her journey.

“It’s a big step because we are still youths here, and it’s likely I will meet several of the rivals we are facing now again… It’s also very possible we’ll compete in Los Angeles. So, it’s good to take advantage of the opportunity to compete against them before we grow up,” she summarizes.

The national athlete and her teammates competing in the Youth Parapan American Games Chile 2025 will hit the track starting this Monday in pursuit of glory.