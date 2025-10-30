Criticism Mounts Against Evelyn Matthei’s Controversial Remarks on National Search Plan for the Disappeared

Original article: «No es búsqueda, es venganza»: Duras críticas a declaraciones de Matthei contra el Plan Nacional de Búsqueda de personas desaparecidas

In an interview with Radio Cooperativa, Evelyn Matthei, the presidential candidate for Chile Vamos, stated that if elected, she would continue the National Search Plan initiated by President Boric’s administration, «but it would definitely work quite differently than it’s currently functioning,» suggesting that for many, «it’s not really about searching, it’s about revenge.»

Her unfortunate comments coincided with the commemoration of the Day of the Political Executed. One of the first to respond was candidate Jeannette Jara, who argued that «if your child had been disappeared or executed, you wouldn’t stop searching for them or seeking justice.»

«To say that seeking justice or even looking for the remains of a loved one is revenge is an immense inhumanity,» Jara remarked, adding that such statements reveal Matthei to be «the same person who embraced Pinochet.»

Senator Fabiola Campillai also weighed in, asserting that «the National Search Plan is not revenge; it’s an ethical duty and a commitment to the truth.»

«Mrs. Matthei, your statements show ignorance and a lack of respect for thousands of people who are only searching for their murdered and disappeared relatives—the ones you once embraced with a smile,» the senator added, referencing an iconic photo from the early 2000s where Matthei is seen hugging Pinochet with admiration.

«Human rights are non-negotiable in our democracy, and your words—especially today, on the Day of the Political Executed—show the inhumanity of your faction,» reiterated Senator Fabiola Campillai.

Finally, Deputy Lorena Pizarro emphasized, «It’s dangerous when admirers of the dictatorship, enthusiasts of death, and defenders of impunity disguise themselves as democrats. For her, the pursuit of truth and justice is ‘revenge.’ Clearly, democracy does not suit her. Matthei is no different from Kast and Kaiser; they are the same,» the legislator stated.

