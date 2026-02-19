Criticism of Right-Wing Politicians and Media for Misrepresenting State Bonus Granted to President Gabriel Boric

The state bonus for performance goals, which is disbursed quarterly, has been granted to past presidents, including Eduardo Frei, Ricardo Lagos, Michelle Bachelet, and Sebastián Piñera, since it was established in 1998. It applies to all state employees.

Autor: The Citizen
«Stop the misinformation.» With this phrase, newly elected deputy from Valparaíso, Jaime Bassa, joined the recent criticism aimed at certain right-wing politicians and media for distorting the context of a performance bonus awarded to President Gabriel Boric.

Bassa emphasized that «the allocation of this bonus to the President is a result of the regular application of a law that has existed for nearly five administrations. It does not depend on the President or the government, and all presidents have received it during this period,» noted the attorney.

Indeed, the bonus received by the current President was created in 1998 under Law 19.553, applying to all public officials since that time—nearly 30 years.

Specifically, this is a state incentive for management goals, involving quarterly payments based on performance, which was previously awarded to presidents Eduardo Frei, Ricardo Lagos, Michelle Bachelet, and Sebastián Piñera.

However, many feel that the portrayal by right-wing media outlets, such as the newspaper La Segunda, owned by the Edwards family, implies the existence of an «abnormal» situation.

«They attempt to suggest that there is something unusual, something extraordinary, something abusive. But the law grants all public sector employees a quarterly bonus for meeting their performance management goals (PMG’s). In fact, former presidents have also received this bonus,» commented former minister Giorgio Jackson, who added that «this is how misinformation (and clickbait) works!».

In a similar vein, former minister Marcelo Mena questioned the press, stating that they «should not fall into crude and populist clickbait,» stressing that the bonus «has been in effect since 1998 and is audited for goal compliance through external review.»

From the Government’s perspective, responding to inquiries from the press, Minister of Public Works, Jessica López, explained that the mechanism «is not exclusive to the current administration but is part of a permanent structure of the State.»

«These are all indicators that are set at the beginning of each year. These bonuses are established in the State of Chile; they do not depend on the Government; it is a system that has been functioning for decades,» the minister added, also noting that «performance bonuses are standard in all private companies, as well as in the State of Chile and public enterprises.»

