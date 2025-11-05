Critics Argue New Gun Ownership Laws in Argentina Will Benefit Organized Crime

Martín Angerosa from the Argentine Disarmament Network (RAD) warned that these types of military-grade weapons can fire bursts of bullets, emphasizing that a primary outcome of this measure will be that "the guns that criminal organizations used to have to seek from military barracks will now be sourced directly from civilians' homes." He called attention to Brazil's experience under Bolsonaro, where gun market liberalization led to a spike in femicides and incidents of gunfire in schools and public spaces.

Critics Argue New Gun Ownership Laws in Argentina Will Benefit Organized Crime
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: «Flexibilizar la compra de armas de fuego favorece al crimen organizado»: Critican a Milei en Argentina por autorizar adquisición y tenencia de fusiles semiautomáticos a civiles

Critics Argue New Gun Ownership Laws in Argentina Will Benefit Organized Crime

The Argentine government, led by far-right Javier Milei, has today authorized the purchase and possession of semi-automatic rifles by civilians, lifting a ban that has been in place since the 1990s.

According to various international agencies, the new regulations have been published in the Official Bulletin of Argentina, establishing «a new authorization regime» for civilian firearm users and shooting organizations, allowing them to «acquire or possess semi-automatic weapons such as rifles, carbines, or assault submachine guns derived from military models.»

The established requirements include the precise identification of the weapon. Additionally, the applicant must have a registered G2 Storage Sector (an approved storage system by the National Arms Registry) and submit a sworn statement detailing the reasons for their request, along with supporting documentation and photographs of the material.

It is worth noting that one year ago, in December 2024, Milei’s government lowered the minimum age to obtain the «legitimate user credential for firearms» to 18 years, the first step towards acquiring possession. According to data provided by the authorities, by 2024, there were 185,535 individuals holding this credential, the majority being men.

The governmental decision has sparked immediate reactions, most of which are highly critical.

In statements to the newspaper Página 12, Martín Angerosa, co-founder of the Argentine Disarmament Network (RAD), recalled that such weapons can fire bursts of bullets, warning that the first effect of such measures «is that the guns which criminal organizations previously had to seek out from military barracks will now be sought from the homes of civilians.»

«We have Brazil’s experience with Bolsonaro, who liberalized the gun market, resulting in a surge of femicides with such rifles. There were shootings in schools and public squares. These are weapons of war, with significant power. Their lethality is a defining characteristic. A person with one of these and two or three magazines can kill 100 people. It’s an enormous risk to society,» emphasized Martín Angerosa.

We will continue to provide updates. Stay tuned:

Milei

Argentina Starts November with Another Rate Hike: Milei Approves Increases in Major Services

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Milei Isolated Amid Narco Scandal: Opposition Overrides Vetoes to Pass University Funding and Pediatric Emergency Laws

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chile: Senators Reach Consensus to End Football Club Multi-Ownership

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Milei Loses a Key Player as Anti-Crime Platform Unravels: Espert Withdraws Candidacy After Drug-Trafficking Scandal

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Argentina Kicks Off November with Another Rate Hike: Milei Approves Increases for Key Services

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Evictions, Informal Settlements and Chile's Housing Policy: It's Time to Innovate

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Inside SQM's Links to BlackRockand the Alleged Ties to the Gaza Genocide

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

U.S. Supreme Court Opens Door to ‘Conversion’ Practices for Children: Critics Warn It’s Not Therapy, It’s Harm

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Mexico Implements Water Management Laws to Ensure State Oversight and Human Rights Access

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Farmacias Ahumada Professionals Union Alleges Serious Irregularities Under LarraínVial-Led Chilean Ownership

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano