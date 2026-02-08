Declassified Files Expose Steve Bannon’s Strategy to Fund and Unite European Far-Right Movements

Declassified files reveal Steve Bannon's efforts to secure funding from Jeffrey Epstein for Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini ahead of the 2019 European elections. International media expose a coordinated strategy aimed at strengthening the European far-right, prompting calls for investigations in several countries and firm denials from those involved.

Declassified Files Expose Steve Bannon’s Strategy to Fund and Unite European Far-Right Movements
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Archivos desclasificados: Revelan estrategia de la red Epstein – Bannon  para financiar y cohesionar a la ultraderecha

Declassified Files Expose Steve Bannon’s Strategy to Fund and Unite European Far-Right Movements

Newly uncovered details from recently declassified court documents regarding the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have revealed a deliberate transatlantic campaign aimed at mobilizing resources to support European nationalist parties. According to published reports, former chief strategist and ideologue of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, maintained active communication with the convicted financier, detailing his efforts to create a united front of Eurosceptic forces. As reported by ElDiario.es in collaboration with The Guardian, «most messages date back to 2018 and 2019, when Bannon, following his ousting by Trump, regularly visited Europe in his quest to forge a movement within the European Parliament that united far-right forces.» This narrative confirms a carefully designed political architecture from outside Europe intended to disrupt its power balance.

The core of the strategy centered around key figures like France’s Marine Le Pen and Italy’s Matteo Salvini, who were then at the height of their influence. In a text message from March 5, 2019, Bannon wrote to Epstein: «I am focused on raising funds for Le Pen and Salvini so they can present full lists» for the upcoming European elections in May. The Guardian provides context, noting that «Bannon had a particular focus on Matteo Salvini,» emphasizing the explicit objective to empower these actors logistically and financially for a coordinated continental campaign, seizing the political moment.

This leak has sparked widespread calls for investigations and clarifications in European capitals. In Italy, opposition parties have urged Salvini to explain any links, while in France, the left has called for a parliamentary investigation. A spokesman for Salvini’s League, however, dismissed the speculations as «groundless» and «gross exaggerations,» asserting that the party «never sought or received funding» from such sources. Despite these denials, the specter of possible external influence lingers, with ElDiario.es citing Italian parliamentarian Riccardo Magi, who claims that the files «implicate Matteo Salvini in the alleged funding that Bannon had promised.»

The network Bannon sought to weave extended beyond Italy and France, reaching formations like the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Messages show Bannon and Epstein promoting this party and disparaging then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, illustrating an attempt at ideological and electoral interference across multiple member states. This pan-European ambition, as detailed by The Guardian, was evident in «a wave of exchanges between the two during the elections for the European Parliament,» revealing a sustained operation to increase nationalist power in Brussels.

These revelations place unprecedented scrutiny on the anatomy of global far-right networks and their opaque funding sources. While there is no evidence that Epstein ultimately disbursed money, nor that European politicians were aware of his criminal activities, the documents expose the concerted efforts of figures like Bannon to channel questionable capital into European politics. The incident raises profound questions about the integrity of democratic processes and the vulnerability of political systems to external influence campaigns orchestrated by disruptive actors with specific agendas.

Another standout situation within the declassified files that the media has reported on is a phrase between the two: “Let’s take down Francisco,” evidencing the political and ideological hostility toward a papacy that has, since 2013, strained economic, cultural, and geopolitical interests, as highlighted by Le Monde Diplomatique.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Archivos desclasificados: Revelan estrategia de la red Epstein – Bannon  para financiar y cohesionar a la ultraderecha

Hace 3 minutos
The Citizen

Epstein Case Shakes Chile: Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named as "Persons of Interest"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Prominent Figures Deny Connection to Epstein, But Revealed Files Tell a Different Story: From Elon Musk to Prince Andrew

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

U.S. Prosecutor on Epstein Files: "They Contained Images of Sexual Abuse, Child Pornography, Death, Injuries and Physical Abuse"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Colonia Dignidad: Chile's 'Epstein Island' Unveils Decades of Abuse and Political Cover-up

Hace 8 horas
The Citizen

The Nazi Legacy of the Kast Family: Declassified Files Reveal Historical Footprints in Chile's Far-Right

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Epstein Files: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Donald Trump

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

U.S. House Demands Release of Epstein Documents: Legislation Passes with Broad Bipartisan Support

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Jeffrey Epstein's Business Ventures in Chile with Banker Linked to His Island

Hace 6 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano