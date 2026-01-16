Delcy Rodríguez to Donald Trump: «If I Ever Go to Washington, I Will Walk In with Pride, Not Dragging Myself»

In a bold statement, Delcy Rodríguez, the interim President of Venezuela, declared she would visit Washington "walking with pride, not dragging" if the opportunity arises, amidst rising tensions following recent U.S. military attacks on Venezuela.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Delcy Rodríguez a Donald Trump: «Si algún día me toca ir a Washington, lo haré de pie caminando, no arrastrada»

In response to threats from the Republican magnate, interim leader Delcy Rodríguez has opted to face tensions «diplomatically through political dialogue» despite the stain on relations between Caracas and Washington since the «red line» was crossed when they bombed Venezuela and kidnapped its president Nicolás Maduro.

The interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, made it clear this Thursday to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that if she were to go to Washington, she would go in «pride» and «walking,» not «dragging herself.»

