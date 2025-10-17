Digital Harassment Allegations: Jeannette Jara’s Spokeswoman Accuses Former Prosecutor Manuel Guerra

Original article: De las clases de ética a los pantallazos: Vocera del comando de Jara denuncia acoso digital del exfiscal Manuel Guerra

This week, the spokesperson for Jeannette Jara, Nicole Cardoch, publicly reported digital harassment by former prosecutor Manuel Guerra, who has close ties to the controversial lawyer Luis Hermosilla. Using screenshots, the journalist demonstrated how Guerra has sent her repeated messages on Instagram.

Cardoch posted the messages from the former prosecutor, stating: «Corrupt gentlemen who never tire of writing,» followed by the phrase: «Get bored, Mr. Manuel Guerra, friend of Hermosilla.»

The screenshots shared by Jara’s spokesperson reveal numerous responses from Manuel Guerra to the stories Cardoch posted on her social media. According to the evidence, the former prosecutor replied at least five times, with messages ranging from short «hahaha» to more extended comments like: «Isn’t it nice? They released prisoners for terrorist offenses, not for fighters for the liberation of Palestine,» in response to a story by Cardoch regarding the release of over 1,900 Palestinians in Gaza.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, Nicole Cardoch stated:

«Former prosecutor Guerra is under investigation for serious offenses and will have to answer to justice. However, using his social media to attack me for political reasons is unacceptable, just as it would be for anyone else. This campaign is focused on proposals, not personal disqualifications. Those who feel uncomfortable with our change project should express themselves with arguments, not harassment. We will continue working without fear and with respect.»

It is worth noting that Manuel Guerra held the position of Regional Prosecutor of the Eastern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office from 2012 to 2015, during which he was involved in high-profile cases such as the Caso Penta-SQM, and the investigation related to former president Sebastián Piñera and the fishing company Exalmar.

However, his career has been severely impacted by the disclosure of private conversations with Hermosilla, in which he provided confidential information about ongoing investigations, leading to a criminal investigation for possible revelation of secrets.

Cardoch’s allegations spark a discussion about the boundaries of digital harassment and the responsibilities of those in positions of power, reminding that political participation should focus on ideas rather than personal attacks.