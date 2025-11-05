Digital Walls and Border Control: Jeannette Jara’s Comprehensive Security Plan

Original article: Muro Digital y Control de Fronteras: Así es el Plan de Seguridad de Jeannette Jara

The presidential candidate outlined her strategy, also challenging the opposition and its internal disputes.

On November 3rd, candidate Jeannette Jara unveiled her plan, focusing on a coordinated state response to address the escalating security crisis. The centerpiece of her proposal is the establishment of a Border Police—an extension of the Carabineros—to complement military deployments. She stated, «We will secure our borders with determination and coordination,» particularly aiming to combat drug trafficking.

Jara emphasized that this specialized unit will be equipped with advanced logistical and technological support, highlighting what she perceives as a gap in the current security narrative. She dismissed the idea of constructing a physical wall along the 800-kilometer northern border, labeling it a «1950s solution.» Instead, she proposes a «digital wall» using cutting-edge technology.

This initiative aims to create a permanent technological barrier featuring drones, sensors, advanced detection systems, underground sensors, and thermal cameras for constant surveillance and rapid response, seeking to close the border to drug trafficking and organized crime.

Regarding police presence within the territory, Jara pointed to the necessity of increasing the number of Carabineros and investigative police (PDI), proposing to double police training and ensure equitable distribution of forces across all communities nationwide. This initiative would align with the implementation of intelligent security as a central pillar of her potential government, incorporating predictive systems to dismantle gangs and prevent crimes.

One of the most controversial elements of her program was reiterated: lifting banking secrecy. She clarified that this measure targets large capital movements and sums of money to combat money laundering and organized crime, rather than scrutinizing everyday spending by citizens. At this juncture, she pointed directly to the opposition: «If the Chilean right claims it will do everything in the fight against organized crime, we challenge them to stand up and not shy away from this issue,» questioning their lack of active participation.

In her critique of the opposition, the presidential candidate commented on their rhetoric: «All I see and observe is a sector where there are two far-rights, a traditional right that occasionally remembers it was a right, and moreover, Pinochetist.» She added that she sees «no option for governing the country,» asserting that dialogue capacity is essential for governance, which they have failed to achieve.

Finally, the candidate allocated attention to prevention, emphasizing that none of the previous measures will be effective without a robust preventive approach involving organized communities, municipalities, and the central government. She firmly stated: «My first measure as president will be to clear Cerro Chuño,» aiming to combat the establishment of a drug culture in the country.