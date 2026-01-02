Dignity as a Banner: Reflecting on 67 Years Since the Cuban Revolution and the Path to Fidel Castro’s Centennial

Despite the material shortages imposed from abroad, the Island has managed to preserve social achievements that remain unattainable dreams for many nations under the neoliberal model. Universal health care, public education, and scientific sovereignty are not merely statistical successes; they are the foundational pillars of a dignity that is priceless and refuses to yield to imperial pressures.

By Louis Pérez Leira

The calendar of Our America is not merely a sequence of days; it serves as a map of resistance that reflects the heartbeat of our continental identity.

As we mark another anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, we are not just commemorating a historical event from 1959. Instead, we are celebrating the enduring legacy of the boldest and most transformative act of sovereignty in the 20th century in our region.

This anniversary holds exceptional historical significance as it coincides with the beginning of the centenary of the unyielding leader of that revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz. The figure of the Commander in Chief is not relegated to the vaults of history, but rather projects into the future as an essential analytical tool in facing today’s global crises.

It is impossible to reflect on revolutionary Cuba without denouncing the prolonged and criminal injustice of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. After decades of planned suffocation, the resilience of the Cuban people transcends political theory, evolving into a daily epic.

Despite the material shortages imposed from abroad, the Island has managed to preserve social achievements that remain unattainable dreams for many nations under the neoliberal model. Universal health care, public education, and scientific sovereignty are not merely statistical successes; they are the foundational pillars of a dignity that is priceless and refuses to yield to imperial pressures.

The coincidence of this date with the start of Fidel Castro’s centenary encourages us to revive his legacy of unity and anti-imperialism with renewed vigor. Fidel taught us that the battleground of ideas is the most solid defense of peoples and that ethics should drive all political action.

His vision of a united Latin America, his tireless defense of the environment, and his internationalist solidarity—as demonstrated by the medical brigades that travel the globe—are living testimonies of a man who always thought of humanity.

Today, more than ever, our solidarity with Cuba must be an active and militant commitment. It is not merely about acknowledging a past struggle, but about defending a project that remains an ethical reference that proves another world is possible.

As we begin the centenary of the Commander, we reaffirm that the sovereignty of peoples is non-negotiable. Cuba resists, and in doing so, it also defends the hope of all Our America. In the face of the blockade and aggression, our response continues to be unity and the conviction that history, as the leader foretold, has already absolved those who fight for justice and ultimate freedom.

Louis Pérez Leira.

