Dominican Republic and US Postpone Summit of the Americas to 2026 Due to Current Regional Disagreements

Following the announcement, international analyst Lautaro Rivara remarked that "the cancellation of the Summit of the Americas is a direct consequence of the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, which prompted the abstention of Colombia and Mexico in solidarity."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
«The Summit of the Americas Fails» was a headline circulated following the Dominican Republic government’s decision to delay the Summit of the Americas, originally scheduled for this December in Punta Cana, a gathering from which Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua had been excluded.

This marks the first time the Summit of the Americas has been postponed due to the political climate in the region, which has recently been characterized by numerous extrajudicial killings by the US in the Caribbean and pressure from Trump on Venezuela, alongside deteriorating diplomatic relations between Mexico and Peru.

In a statement, the Dominican Foreign Ministry indicated that the postponement was «consensual with our closest partners, including the United States, the original instigator of this forum».

“In 2022, when we took on the responsibility of hosting the Summit of the Americas, the deep divergences that currently hinder productive dialogue in the Americas were unpredictable,” the Dominican Foreign Ministry’s statement read.

They further added that “the impact caused by recent climatic events that have severely affected several Caribbean countries” compounded the situation.

«A Major Defeat for Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Neomonroeism»

“A major defeat for Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s neomonroeism and for Dominican President Luis Abinader, who seeks to be (amid much competition) the employee of the month for the United States,” Rivara stated.

We will continue to provide updates / El Ciudadano

