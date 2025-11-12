Original article: Terremoto en Valparaíso: Jazmín Aguilar (Senadora) y Octavio González (Diputado) ponen en jaque a la élite política con agenda social

Earthquake in Valparaíso: Jazmín Aguilar and Octavio González Challenge Political Elite with Social Agenda

Candidates disrupting traditional politics have burst onto the scene during the final stretch of the election. Their agenda breaks away from the usual rhetoric, focusing on dignified mental health care, rights for neurodiversity, and cutting-edge environmentalism as the core elements of their transformative project.

Jazmín Aguilar (Senator) and Octavio González (Deputy) embody a new wave of progressivism resonating powerfully in the region, specifically in Valparaíso and District 6.

Operating outside the dynamics of old politics and the established elite, they have succeeded in making a clear disruption on the political landscape. Their approach: straightforward communication and genuine engagement with the most urgent and historically marginalized demands that Congress and past governments have chosen to overlook.

A pivotal moment came with the recent signing of the “Commitment for TEA Families” in Quilpué. Via a digital outreach campaign, Octavio González and Jazmín Aguilar, along with organizations advocating for neurodiversity, compelled the traditional political system to move beyond rhetoric and commit to concrete actions. The response from political parties was notable and revealing.

The turnout highlighted their broad appeal and influence: attendees ranged from conventional right-wing members and the Republican Party to government officials and independents, all coming together to sign. The commitment even included presidential candidate Enríquez-Ominami. The resulting image is politically charged: MEO, Hoffman, and Sharp, figures from opposing perspectives, forced to come together for an authentic citizen-led agenda spearheaded by Jazmín Aguilar and Octavio González.

This event has sparked a tectonic movement at both the regional and national levels. Not only has the media taken notice, but organized groups are also mobilizing, replicating this model of political engagement. Today, these candidates represent a renewed and courageous progressivism, becoming essential figures in the parliamentary elections in Valparaíso and District 6.

The Citizen