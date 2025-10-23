Original article: Ecuador: CONAIE cesa el Paro Nacional “para proteger la vida” y exige a Noboa desmilitarización y libertad a detenidos

Ecuador: CONAIE Calls Off National Strike to Protect Lives, Demands Demilitarization and Release of Detained Protesters

In response to the excessive repression by state forces, ordered by the government of Daniel Noboa, which has resulted in three fatalities and dozens of injuries, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) announced the cessation of the National Strike that lasted over a month.

«We have made a difficult yet necessary decision: to end the National Strike 2025, clear the roads, and retreat to our territories to protect the lives of our people,» the organization stated in a communiqué posted on their social media platforms.

Additionally, they demanded that the right-wing president «demilitarize our communities, release detained protesters, and provide reparations to the families of the victims.»

The strike, which lasted over a month, was initiated following the signing of Executive Decree 126 on September 12, whereby the right-wing administration eliminated the diesel subsidy and raised its price from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon.

This price hike directly impacted transportation costs, agricultural production, and the household economy of many sectors, especially among indigenous and rural communities reliant on diesel for their productive activities and mobility. This situation led CONAIE, together with the Unified Workers Front (FUT), the National Coordinator of Students (CONAES), and other groups, to declare a state of permanent mobilization.

Through these protests, citizens have also voiced their rejection of the lack of medical supplies, the legalization of extractive mining and oil activities in national reserves—including the Galápagos—and the systematic violations of human rights committed since the Executive declared the «Internal Armed Conflict.»

CONAIE Demands Noboa to Demilitarize and Free Detainees

From CONAIE, it was reported that President Daniel Noboa’s government responded to the popular mobilizations that occurred in Ecuador for over 30 days «with bullets, tear gas, and arrests against a people demanding justice and dignity.»

In a video shared on social media, the president of the Confederation, Marlon Vargas, announced the end of the national strike, following Noboa’s declaration of the intervention in the province of Imbabura, the epicenter of the protests.

«Dear brothers and sisters of the peoples and nationalities of Ecuador, the recent announcement by President Daniel Noboa regarding intervention in Imbabura with the full force of the state gives us deep concern. In recent days, we have witnessed brutal repression against our brothers and sisters in various provinces of the country. As a result, we have three dead, dozens injured, and entire communities living in fear and repression,» he stated.

Vargas pointed out that the government «has shown that the violation of human rights does not impose a limit on its decisions.»

«In light of this reality, we have made a difficult yet necessary decision: to cease the strike, clear the roads, and retreat to our territories to protect the lives of our people. We call on our bases to regroup in their territories and communities,» he said.

However, the CONAIE leader made it clear that the «resistance continues with ongoing assemblies, in organic unity to prepare the campaign for the ‘No’ in the popular consultation and referendum» convened by Noboa.

«In defense of the Constitution, democracy, and acquired rights, we will promote a broad and participatory citizen campaign. We call on all social movements to join this campaign for the NO,» he asserted.

In his message, he demanded that the right-wing president respond to «this gesture of responsibility for the country with concrete actions.»

Firstly, he requested the «immediate demilitarization of all territories within our communities.»

The second demand relates to the release of those detained during the protests.

«Freedom for the 12 from Otavalo,» he affirmed.

Third, Vargas demanded that the government provide «care and reparations for the families of the deceased and the injured who still require medical treatment.»

The fourth and final demand concerns the «end to the criminalization and persecution of CONAIE leaders and members.»

CONAIE to Noboa: «Power is Built Through Dialogue With the People, Not Imposed»

In the video, Marlon Vargas criticized the administration of Noboa for its lack of willingness to build bridges for dialogue to address the crisis and meet the needs of the Ecuadorian people.

«Mr. President, this strike could have been avoided if there had been dialogue and sensitivity before imposing decisions that affect the poorest. If the country had been managed responsibly, if the sick were not still dying due to lack of medicine, and if all sectors of Ecuador were heard, there is a lesson to be learned today. Power is not imposed; it is built through dialogue with the people,» he expressed.

To conclude, the leader reaffirmed that «now more than ever, we assert that the strength of the indigenous movement lies in its unity and cohesion.»

«They will not divide us or weaken us. We will continue together with one heart and one voice, defending Ecuador and our peoples,» he emphasized.