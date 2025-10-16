Ecuador’s National Strike: Reports of «Brutal Repression» Against University Students by Noboa’s Government

Social organizations have reported that university students have been victims of repression by state forces, as ordered by the government of Daniel Noboa during national strike mobilizations in Ecuador.

The Regional Human Rights Advisory Foundation (Inredh) stated that on Wednesday night at the Central University, there was excessive repression in the peace zones that were established.

#Urgente | At the Central University, there is excessive repression. We demand that @FFAAECUADOR and @PoliciaEcuador let the students trapped inside the university leave. pic.twitter.com/ikJ5bi7Rt2 — INREDH (@inredh1) October 16, 2025

«Today, the Ecuadorian police have encroached upon the facilities of the Central University of Ecuador, violating university autonomy, and have taken over a building adjacent to the veterinary faculty where they are repressing students who cannot leave. We demand that the rights of those who are sheltered inside the university be guaranteed, as well as the unconditional respect for human rights for everyone exercising their right to resistance,» they stated in a communiqué posted on their X account.

#Alerta | On October 15, the Central University was the site where violent police repression erupted excessively. We demand that the state and its forces respect the peace and violence-free zones like the Central University. pic.twitter.com/xXAf7ouq2Z — INREDH (@inredh1) October 16, 2025

«We demand that the Armed Forces and the National Police allow the students who are trapped at the university to leave,» the group expressed.

Inredh also reported that amid the repression of the mobilizations, two university students were detained by the authorities.

«We urge the national police and the Ecuadorian state to guarantee the physical and psychological integrity of those inside the university and those who have been arbitrarily detained,» they indicated.

#AlertaPanas

THE NATIONAL POLICE DETAINED A PERSON outside the Central University on the night of Wednesday, October 15, and also did not allow the recording of the arrest pic.twitter.com/FyvJtyezrO — Only Panas (@onlypanasec) October 16, 2025

Similarly, the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) condemned «the aggressions against our student colleagues and the brutal repression.»

According to the organizations, state security forces are violating university autonomy and even firing at close range at student medical brigades and chasing students and protesters, as evidenced by videos and images circulating on social media.

#Quito | Detention of Antonio Aldaz, outside the Central University of Ecuador #UCE during a day characterized once again by excessive force, violence, and terror. #ParoNacional2025 #FueraNoboaFuera pic.twitter.com/NeKCTaJDBf — Lanceros Digitales (@LancerosDigital) October 16, 2025

🔴 #URGENTE Police are repressing a student demonstration that was taking place peacefully.

They launched tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons. pic.twitter.com/HBO3UmXYbd — Elena Rodríguez Yánez (@ElenaDeQuito) October 15, 2025

The repression was not limited to the university sphere. Inredh also reported the detention of two students from Colegio Mejía while they were participating in a peaceful sit-in in Indoamérica Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Conflicts have spread to various communes and provinces. In Otavalo, more than 50 people from local communities gathered outside the Criminalistics Center to demand “truth, justice, and reparation for José Guamán,” who was killed by a bullet during the repression by armed and police forces in Imbabura. This case adds to the CONAIE’s reports of a third protester killed in the context of the national strike.

Popular Mobilization and Solidarity with the Strike

As repression intensified, popular resistance began to reorganize. teleSUR correspondent in Ecuador, Elena Rodríguez, reported that the commune of San Miguel del Común in northern Quito took to the streets with torches, chants, and flags to show their support for the national strike.

José Guamán was not from San Miguel del Común; he was just passing through this road on his way home. But today, this town bids farewell to him as if he were one of their own, honoring him as a hero. On the road, men, women, and children pray the Our Father, while the funeral procession is covered with… pic.twitter.com/hQUS4btYX6 — Elena Rodríguez Yánez (@ElenaDeQuito) October 16, 2025

She reported that community members reiterated their rejection of the rise in diesel prices and the state repression recorded in various provinces.

“Our fight is for the dignity of the people,” were part of the slogans of the protesters, who reinforced resistance points in solidarity with the communities of Imbabura province in the north of the country.

Similar mobilizations were reported in Oyacoto, Santa Anita, and several other communes in rejection of what they call “dictatorial measures” and state repression, as highlighted by teleSUR.

Meanwhile, other social organizations like the UNE (National Union of Educators), the FUT (Unified Workers Front), and the Popular Front continued their mobilizations, demanding the repeal of Decree 126, which ended diesel subsidies, and declaring a health and education emergency.

The protests also denounce the lack of medical supplies, the legalization of mining and oil extraction in national reserves—including the Galapagos—and the systematic violations of human rights committed since the declaration of the “Internal Armed Conflict” by Daniel Noboa’s government.

