Original article: “Se roban la voluntad popular”: consejero electoral de Honduras acusa que quieren proclamar elecciones sin procesar 435 actas de Tegucigalpa

Electoral Fraud Allegations in Honduras: CNE Counselor Claims Attempt to Proclaim Election Results Without Processing 435 Ballots

Marlon Ochoa, a member of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras, has raised serious concerns, alleging that the council intends to announce the results of the general elections held on November 30 without processing 435 ballots from the Central District, the capital of the country. He described this as a «fraud,» an «act of corruption,» and a «violence that usurps and steals the people’s will.»

Ochoa accused fellow council members Ana Paola Hall and Cossette López of planning to make the final declaration without counting 100% of the ballots, casting doubts on the legitimacy of an already criticized electoral process just hours before the legal deadline for result declaration, set for December 30.

In a message posted on his account on X, he detailed what he believes will lead to a flawed proclamation.

«Proceeding with the general election declaration without processing the 435 pending ballots from the Central District is a fraud, an act of corruption and violence that usurps and steals the popular will of our capital, Tegucigalpa,» he stated.

According to Ochoa, the delay caused by Hall and López is hindering the advancement of the special counting in other departments and municipalities, with less than 48 hours remaining until the legal deadline.

«It’s evident that they have no intention of counting the votes and the ballots from the Central District,» he emphasized.

I inform the people that in a few hours, the special counting of the only 4 departments authorized by the Plenary will conclude. The lack of pronouncement by Councillors Ana Paola Hall and Cossette López-Osorio is delaying the progress of the special counting of the… — Marlon (@MarlonOchoaHN) December 29, 2025

Concerning Figures: 132,000 Votes at Stake

During a live broadcast, Counselor Ochoa not only raised procedural issues but also quantified the extent of what he considers an infringement.

He broke down that at the presidential level, more than 300 ballots remain unprocessed, equating to approximately 132,000 votes. The municipal situation is even more critical for the capital.

He noted that undue emphasis is being placed on the counting of ballots for deputies «with the intent of ignoring the municipal corporations’ count, declaring a winner in the Central District despite the 435 ballots that still present inconsistencies and account for 25% of the election.»

These ballots, according to his explanation, are crucial for determining at least 58 mayorships nationwide where the margin between the top two candidates is less than 5%, necessitating a thorough count.

Counselor Ochoa: «They Are Pushing This Process to the Limit»

The counselor reminded that the CNE plenary, in a session on December 27, voted to initiate the special counting of 868 contentious ballots at the deputy level. Subsequently, Councillors Hall and López decided to send «over 7,000 ballots (for deputies) and more than 5,000 ballots (for municipal corporations) to a process called visual correction,» which concluded at noon on Sunday.

However, Ochoa reported an anomaly: «Despite a call from Secretary Thelma Martínez to Electoral Director Allan Alvarenga to halt the municipal level counting process because it was not authorized, that process began at 5:00 PM.» Additionally, he pointed out that «a plenary session has not been convened to postpone the commencement of the counting at the municipal level in the Central District,» indicating a dilatory strategy.

«They are pushing this process to the limit to replicate what happened at the presidential level. A declaration without all the ballots is illegal,» he stressed in statements reported by El Mundo de Honduras.

In response to the crisis, Ochoa proposed what seems to be a quick technical solution. He explained that following recommendations from an external audit, priority should be given to counting in mayorships with a margin of less than 5%. He identified that of the 58 mayorships with pending ballots, there are «812 ballots with inconsistencies that can be processed in one shift.»

CNE Update December 28 https://t.co/bonQZTksUY — Marlon (@MarlonOchoaHN) December 29, 2025

He estimated that if the plenary makes a decision immediately, «by around 11:00 AM on Monday, December 29, 2025, the issue could already be resolved.» This proposal contrasts sharply with the inaction he alleges and highlights the feasibility of completing the process comprehensively prior to the critical deadline on Tuesday, the 30th.

Ochoa’s allegations, as a critical voice within the council, undermine the transparency and legality of the final declaration amid a process marred by numerous allegations of electoral crimes, including coercion, forgery, and foreign interference by the United States and its president, Donald Trump.