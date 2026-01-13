Environmental Crisis at Lake Vichuquén: Legislature Approves Resolution Demanding Urgent Action from the President

Original article: Crisis ambiental en Lago Vichuquén: Cámara aprueba proyecto de resolución presentado por el diputado Celedón para exigir medidas urgentes al Presidente de la República

During a special session held in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, January 12, parliamentarian Roberto Celedón from the Maule Region addressed the serious environmental crisis impacting Lake Vichuquén, warning about the politicization of the debate and demanding clear responses from local authorities.

«The situation at Lake Vichuquén was discussed today in a special session in the Chamber. Unfortunately, it devolved into what is now termed a ‘political point,’ a reason to attack the opponent. This completely distorts the reality and nature of the problem,» Celedón stated.

The deputy emphasized that this is an environmental crisis with historical roots, the most severe manifestation of which forced health authorities to declare a health emergency. «This is not a new problem. It is perhaps the most severe manifestation recorded so far at Lake Vichuquén,» he added.

Formal Request Sent on December 9 to the Municipality

Celedón reminded attendees that, exercising his parliamentary powers, he sent a formal request on December 9, 2025, to then-mayor of Vichuquén, Patricio Rivera, asking for detailed information regarding the management of the environmental crisis. The document includes seven key points:

Actions taken by the municipality since the detection of the crisis. Existence of protocols or emergency plans for environmental contamination of water bodies. Coordination with sectoral agencies, such as the Ministry of the Environment, General Directorate of Water, Regional Health Authority, and Environmental Superintendency. Municipal resources allocated to address the crisis, including amounts and lines of action. Details of the collaboration agreement with the Catholic University of Maule: work plan, deadlines, and expected results. Submission of the signed agreement with UCM. Requests or needs that the Vichuquén community presents to the central and regional governments to address the emergency.

«This request was sent on December 9. To date, we have yet to receive an official response from the municipality, which is very concerning given the severity of the situation,» he noted.

Resolution Project Approved: A Call to the President

In line with his environmental commitment, Deputy Celedón presented a resolution project that was approved by the Chamber on January 12, 2026, urging the President to take urgent measures for the recovery of Lake Vichuquén. The text demands:

Strengthening environmental regulations applicable to Lake Vichuquén to prevent new episodes of contamination. Ensuring technical support from the Ministry of the Environment to local authorities. Continuing and enhancing the Operational Committee for the lake system crisis, established by the Regional Government of Maule in December 2025. Implementing a public, permanent, and transparent monitoring system for the health and environmental state of the lake.

«The protection of Lake Vichuquén cannot be postponed any longer. This is a just demand, not only for environmental reasons but also for public health and territorial justice,» emphasized Celedón.

Scientific Support and Judicial Monitoring

The parliamentarian also praised the role of the Catholic University of Maule, which has offered its technical collaboration to the municipality and the Vichuquén community. Their team has conducted sampling at various points in the lake to gather scientific evidence to understand the ecological phenomenon and its impact.

Additionally, Celedón informed that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case to investigate whether there are human responsibilities in worsening the environmental crisis.