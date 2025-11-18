Evópoli’s Potential Dissolution: Discrepancies Between Party Claims and Servel’s Findings on Parliamentary Representation

Original article: Disolución de Evópoli: A pesar de que el partido asegura tener los 4 parlamentarios que exige la ley, el Servel dice otra cosa

Amidst reports suggesting the right-wing party Evópoli may face dissolution for failing to meet legal requirements in the recent parliamentary elections, party officials have refuted these claims, asserting that they indeed hold the four required parliamentary seats. Consequently, they plan to escalate the matter to the Electoral Qualifying Tribunal (Tricel) for a ruling.

In an official statement, Evópoli clarified that they currently have two newly elected deputies, Tomás Kast (La Araucanía) and Jorge Guzmán (Maule), along with two senators, Luciano Cruz-Coke (Región Metropolitana) and Sebastián Keitel (Biobío), whose terms extend until 2030. It is worth noting that Keitel resigned from the party in 2023.

This situation, according to Evópoli, indicates they meet the legal condition of having «four elected parliamentarians from four different regions,» which is necessary for their party’s continuity.

However, as of the publication of this article, La Tercera reported on a specific resolution from the Electoral Service (Servel), emphasizing that «for the determination of elected parliamentarians, the active senators from regions that are not renewed in the relevant parliamentary election should not be included in the count of the four deputies or senators required for party survival, as stipulated in article 56, section three of the Constitutional Organic Law on Political Parties (Law No. 18603).»

This document was signed by Roberto Salim-Hanna, the deputy director of political parties at Servel, in response to Flavia Torrealba, president of the Socialist Regionalist Green Federation (FRVS), as noted by La Tercera.

The Servel resolution that seals the fate of the FRVS and Evópoli: they need four newly elected parliamentarians to survive https://t.co/9wsG7hafK2 — Juan Manuel Ojeda (@jmojedag) November 18, 2025

