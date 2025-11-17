Original article: Excavadoras en vez de paz: análisis satelital detecta más de 1.500 edificios arrasados por Israel en Gaza tras la «tregua»

Excavators Instead of Peace: Satellite Analysis Reveals Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed by Israel in Gaza After Ceasefire

Since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 10, more than 1,500 buildings have been reported demolished in the Gaza Strip due to the systematic aggression by Israel.

This was revealed by a satellite analysis conducted by BBC Verify, which confirmed that the Israeli military has destroyed civilian infrastructure following the onset of the ceasefire, as part of a demolition campaign in the enclave.

According to Al Mayadeen, images updated until November 8 uncovered that entire neighborhoods in areas controlled by Israeli occupying forces have been completely wiped out.

However, the total number of buildings and infrastructures destroyed could be much higher due to limitations in satellite coverage.

The BBC’s verification service specified that an algorithm for change detection was employed to analyze radar images taken both before and after the ceasefire began. Additionally, verified videos showing controlled demolitions and excavators tearing down buildings were analyzed; these records were shared on social media since the ceasefire started in areas situated beyond the Yellow Line.

One significant finding is that many of the destroyed structures showed no visible prior damage, particularly those located in eastern Khan Younis, around Abasan al-Kabira. The analysis indicated that these buildings appeared as «homes with gardens, trees, and small orchards, without debris nearby that indicated previous damage,» the cited media stated.

Violation of the Ceasefire by Israel

In light of this evidence, international experts have raised their voices. Senior Associate at the Royal United Services Institute, Dr. H.A. Hellyer, described these actions as «a clear violation of the ceasefire.»�

Meanwhile, a law professor at Rutgers University, Adel Haq, condemned Israel’s transgressions against the laws of war, which prohibit the destruction of civilian property.

Over 260 Dead in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

The numbers of victims from the Israeli aggression continue to rise. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that in the past 72 hours, hospitals in the Strip received 17 fatalities—two new deaths and 15 bodies recovered from the rubble—along with three injured individuals. The institution noted that «an indeterminate number of people remain trapped under the rubble or in the streets, unable to be reached by emergency and civil defense teams due to the dangerous conditions.»

Since the ceasefire went into effect on October 11, 2025, the death toll stands at 266, with 635 reported injuries and 548 bodies recovered.

In the overall tally since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the figures have reached 69,483 dead and 170,706 injured.

Prisoners and Health Crisis

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance reported receiving a list of 1,468 prisoners from Gaza. According to a statement from Hamas, the Zionist regime is concealing additional names and numbers of detainees in jails and detention centers, refusing to disclose them.

Concurrently, the health crisis deepens in the enclave. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), «more than 900 patients have died in Gaza due to delays in medical evacuation to treatment centers outside the territory amid the Israeli blockade.»

The international body specified that around 16,500 patients are awaiting authorization to travel and receive care, including about 4,000 children in urgent need of medical evacuation.

While the war machinery manifests itself in the form of excavators and demolitions, the peace promised by the ceasefire seems, for thousands of Gazans, further away than ever, buried under the rubble of their own homes.