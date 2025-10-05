‘False, Distorted and Hateful Information’: Calls to Summon José Antonio Kast to Prosecutor’s Office After New Troll Account Revelations

CIPER linked the “Neuroc” troll account to José Antonio Kast’s campaign after its administrator acknowledged contacts with the candidate’s team. Opposition leaders accused an “army of trolls” and urged prosecutors to summon Kast and investigate alleged manipulation. The case is now before the Public Ministry, fueling a growing crisis for the Republican’s campaign.

‘Neuroc’ Scandal: Prosecutors Urged to Summon Kast After Link to Troll Account Inside His Campaign Team Emerges

An investigation by the Center for Investigative Journalism (CIPER Chile) on Friday uncovered a direct connection between the troll account “Neuroc”—known for spreading falsehoods and attacks against politicians across the spectrum—and the campaign team of presidential candidate José Antonio Kast. According to the report, the account’s administrator, Ricardo Inaiman Barrios, acknowledged in a November 2024 chat that he maintained frequent contact with the community manager for the Republican candidate, suggesting potential coordination in the campaign’s digital strategy.

The revelations triggered an immediate backlash from the opposition, whose leaders accused Kast of benefiting from an “army of trolls.” Socialist deputy Daniel Manouchehri, who had previously filed a complaint over bot networks, said CIPER had “exposed the troll accounts tied to Kast’s digital team” and pressed the Prosecutor’s Office to act swiftly—calling for phones to be seized and for Kast to be summoned.

From the Broad Front alliance, as highlighted by a report by Diario UChile, deputy Andrés Giordano directly challenged the Republican candidate on social media, stating: “The only cowardice in this campaign has a first and last name: José Antonio Kast and his army of trolls.” Similarly, Communist Party secretary-general Bárbara Figueroa condemned the tactic and asked: “Is this what politics means to you? Building armies of trolls to manipulate public opinion. Democracy is defended with ideas, not fake accounts.”

The complaint, which includes the chat logs revealed by CIPER, is now with Valparaíso regional prosecutor Claudia Perivancich. The disclosures have escalated into a serious credibility crisis for Kast’s campaign, intensifying both political and judicial pressure on the candidate in Chile’s ongoing race.

