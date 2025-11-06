Families of Victims of Police Violence Criticize University of Chile’s Recognition of Carabineros General

Original article: Familiares de víctimas de violencia policial cuestionan reconocimiento de la Universidad de Chile a General de Carabineros

The award is described as «regrettable» due to the official allegedly providing false information to the press regarding the case of innocent youths.

Rodrigo Porras Honeyman, father and uncle of two university students from Ñuñoa, expressed his complete dissatisfaction and outrage over the Faculty of Law’s 2025 Award given by the University of Chile to the Carabineros comptroller, Karina Soza, on November 3. This reaction comes seven months after the students were allegedly subjected to unlawful pressure and kidnapping by Carabineros, during which Porras claims General Soza acted in a «non-professional and inhumane» manner by publicly labeling the students as criminals, without having the correct details.

The distinction was awarded by Dean Pablo Ruiz-Tagle, highlighting Soza’s career, especially as one of the first two women to reach such a high hierarchical rank and her previous role in the Carabineros’ Directorate of Human Rights and Family Protection. However, Porras argues that the university, which “must ensure rights,” should not recognize an authority that failed to protect the safety and rights of individuals.

The incident dates back to March in Villa Frei—Ñuñoa—when his son and nephew, near a fast-food outlet, encountered a major police operation targeting car thefts in the area, which included a shooting. Startled by the presence of an armed civilian motorcycle officer, they fled, only to be detained in front of Rodrigo Porras’s apartment, where the students were “beaten, threatened, both by municipal guards and Carabineros de Chile,” detailed Rodrigo. Subsequently, the youths were taken to the 18th Police Station in Ñuñoa, without assistance and without explanations.

Once at the police station, the abuse continued, as the young men, still handcuffed and bloodied from the beatings, had photographs taken of them that were posted on social media: “Labeling them as the criminals who kill Carabineros,” according to the account of one victim’s father. As the family arrived at the scene without receiving answers from the police, the situation escalated in the media, leading General Soza to address the press about the incidents, directly accusing the university students.

At that moment, Karina Soza’s statement to the media was definitive, yet debunked: “She stated on television that these two individuals who were detained were criminals and belonged to car theft gangs,” Porras criticized, pointing out that the official made such claims without having clear information about the situation. Later, when the students’ innocence was established, they were released alone, without any police officer approaching to apologize or demonstrate regret.

The family took legal action for kidnapping and unlawful pressure, with support from the National Institute for Human Rights (INDH) and private lawyers, while also providing the necessary physical and psychological support to the young men. However, in light of the questionable award, Porras announced that he seeks to contact the Dean of the Faculty of Law and the Rector of the University of Chile to express his condemnation: “The award should not have been granted to Ms. Soza,” he declared. He also reiterated that his family’s aim is to ensure proper criminal accountability for those involved, stating: “If Carabineros de Chile committed a crime, let them pay for it, and may it serve to improve the institution’s operations,” he concluded.