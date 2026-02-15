Far-Right Group in Spain: Neonazi Association Registers as Political Party ‘Noviembre Nacional’

Original article: Ultraderecha en España: Asociación de neonazis se inscriben como partido político “Noviembre Nacional”

The Neonazi Far-Right Association ‘Núcleo Nacional’ Becomes a Political Party

The far-right association Núcleo Nacional, which unites «Francoists, Falangists, and National Socialists,» has taken the step to become a political party. As confirmed by El HuffPost, co-founder and spokesperson Enrique Lemus Sánchez registered the formation Noviembre Nacional with the Ministry of the Interior on February 10. The party’s name references the far-right mobilizations outside PSOE headquarters in 2023.

This new political entity shares not only ideology but also an office address with Núcleo Nacional. Its headquarters is located at number 10 Renedo Street in Valladolid, the same site housing the Social and National Center El Alcázar, previously the headquarters of Democracia Nacional, a party formerly led by Lemus. This location has historically hosted various neonazi events and gatherings, solidifying its reputation as a meeting point for the most radical far-right factions, according to reports.

The public history of Núcleo Nacional, as noted by El HuffPost, is marked by events and figures from the neonazi scene. Its presentation in April 2024 at the Ardemans Space in Madrid, where La Falange is based, included participation from Lemus and a hooded leader known as Iván, who described the group as an organization to unite «people with Francoist, Falangist,» or «National Socialist» ideas. More recently, at the inauguration of their headquarters in Madrid, Isabel Peralta, an activist convicted of hate crimes and previously barred from entering Germany for carrying a Nazi flag, attended.

As the party Noviembre Nacional emerges, Núcleo Nacional is currently under investigation for hate crimes, and its members openly express anti-democratic positions. As pointed out by El HuffPost, it is not uncommon for their propaganda videos on social media to end with Nazi salutes and the shout of «¡arriba España!» («up Spain!»). In fact, just this week, Mossos d’Esquadra police arrested four young militants from the group in Sant Boi de Llobregat for vandalizing shops with anti-Islamic, anti-migrant, and anti-leftist graffiti, highlighting the violent direction of this organization as it seeks legitimacy in political spheres.

Two Neonazis from Núcleo Nacional Arrested for Xenophobia

The Spanish newspaper El País recently reported that two members of Núcleo Nacional were arrested for placing xenophobic messages in shops owned by individuals of Maghreb origin in Castellón. According to the report, the owner of a store in Burriana found stickers from the far-right group with slogans like «moros de mierda» («shitty Moors»).

The publication further notes: «Investigators were already aware of other similar reports involving attacks and racist graffiti in shops and businesses owned by individuals of Maghreb descent, as confirmed by the Civil Guard.»

The ‘Christianity’ of the Neonazis of NN

Below is a video featuring the perspective of one of its members on «Spanish Christianity,» posted by Julián Macías Tovar.

