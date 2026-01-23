Fernando Barros: Former Pinochet Lawyer and Controversial Figure in Lighting Case

Original article: Fernando Barros: El exabogado de Pinochet y gestor en el caso de luminarias

José Kast’s letter arrives at the cabinet, drawing criticism over conflicts of interest and his involvement in tax evasion schemes.

Attorney Fernando Barros Tocornal has been appointed as the new Minister of Defense, following the withdrawal of Guillermo Turner due to questions raised by right-wing parties. This decision was expected after Barros participated in coordination meetings for disaster management within the incoming government.

Barros is known for representing Augusto Pinochet during his arrest in London in 1998, playing a crucial role in his return to Chile. In his writings, he defended the dictator, portraying him as a man who answered the «call of the Armed Forces for the citizenry and republican institutions to intervene and save his country,» according to his own words.

For the potential new Minister of Defense, the detention in England was an attempt to «lynch» someone he viewed as a strategic ally of the United Kingdom, asserting that Margaret Thatcher’s visit to Pinochet was a show of support for the «efforts of the Armed Forces of Chile and its process of national reconstruction.» Barros characterized Pinochet as a «Cold War fighter who had defeated socialism, which was now seeking its revenge.»

Beyond his connection to Pinochet, Barros served for three decades as the legal and tax advisor for Sebastián Piñera, designing structures such as his blind trust. His background also includes presiding over Oxiquim and holding board positions in major companies, along with journalistic investigations linking him to tax evasion tactics through the acquisition of bankrupt firms.

Additionally, a CIPER investigation in 2021 highlighted Barros’s role in the controversial Lighting Case. According to police reports from the PDI that include wiretaps, he directly intervened on behalf of Marcelo Lefort, the owner of Itelecom, who was accused of bribing public officials. Barros managed to contact former mayor of Providencia, Evelyn Matthei, to halt her public allegations regarding irregularities in municipal bidding processes.

The investigation reveals that Barros attempted to dissuade the mayor by arguing a supposed «reputational damage» to the company, suggesting her suspicions of corruption should follow quieter legal channels rather than be publicly exposed. In the recorded conversations, Barros is heard telling Lefort the phrase «task completed, master,» after reaching out to Matthei. This episode positions him not only as a legal advisor but also as a political operator capable of influencing authorities to protect the interests of clients facing criminal suspicion.

Furthermore, the CIPER inquiry mentions that the Barros & Errázuriz law firm provided tax advice to Itelecom, enabling modifications to the methods of withdrawing money for its partners. According to judicial statements from company executives, these changes were made to avoid tax alerts, while the firm continued to require large sums of cash, which ultimately ended up used for bribery payments. These connections to corruption schemes add an ethical complexity to his appointment in a strategic position for national security.

This nomination triggers various reactions due to the cabinet’s distinctly business-oriented and technical profile, as well as the evident connections between the future Defense Minister and major economic groups. Thus, the incoming government reinforces a conservative line in a portfolio that must strategically manage relationships with institutions.