Former Minister Pardow Under Scrutiny for Unreported Connections Amid Constitutional Accusation

Lawyer Gustavo Lorca highlights alleged conflicts of interest involving Pardow’s spouse and an advisor, both linked to the electric sector.

The controversy surrounding the Constitutional Accusation against former Energy Minister Diego Pardow has intensified following statements from lawyer and congressional candidate Gustavo Lorca, who revealed details about suspected conflicts of interest and omissions in the wealth declaration of the accused. These allegations coincide with the assessment of the accusation concerning his role in concealing a miscalculation in electricity tariffs.

Lorca’s accusations focus on Pardow’s connection to Rodrigo Castillo Murillo, who served as director of the Association of Electric Distributors for over a decade. Lorca questioned this relationship, stating, «It is not possible for someone like Rodrigo Castillo, an operator in the electric sector, to serve both sides of the table,» adding that Castillo, with a history of defending the interests of distributors, currently supports Pardow’s management before the committee.

Another point of contention is Pardow’s association with the law firm FerradaNehme, where he worked for 12 years. Lorca claimed that Pardow’s spouse, Catalina Iñiguez, is a partner in the firm’s Competition and Economic Regulation area, raising concerns about unreported potential conflicts. He emphasized, «This is the undeclared conflict of interest involving his current spouse,» further noting, «She is a partner at a law firm that deals with regulatory issues and provides services to the electric sector.» Lorca suggested that this omission in his Interests and Assets Declaration is a significant factor for consideration.

Lorca also reminded that the Constitutional Accusation is based on Pardow’s failure to fulfill ministerial duties by hiding a miscalculation in electricity tariffs for over a year, which resulted in excessive charges to citizens. According to Lorca, the negligence was already known, as he himself had reported it a year and a half ago. Regarding the political trial, he insisted on the need for consequences: «Resigning as minister is not enough; there must be a political trial» to prevent a «perception of institutional impunity strengthening.»

Additionally, he criticized the role of lawmakers in the process, especially those from the ruling party who have expressed intentions to vote against the accusation. Lorca urged legislators to prioritize the common good and the interests of citizens over political loyalties: «The minister’s primary duty is to the public, not to friends, or former clients,» he concluded, stressing that the allegations are «serious enough» to warrant a political trial.

Finally, Lorca called on the deputies to make decisions based on facts and defend their voters during the Constitutional Accusation, rather than engaging in partisan political calculations. The seriousness of the case, which has impacted Chilean families with tariff increases that reached double, necessitates maximum transparency and a corresponding political trial. He urged lawmakers to provide public explanations to their constituents, highlighting the importance of deputies «acting to protect the interests of the public» rather than those of the political coalition.